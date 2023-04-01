Where the Bucs rank in positional spending for 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ salary cap woes are well noted, but where is all that coming from?

Over the Cap has the answers, as the website tracks positional spending for every team in the NFL. Due to the team’s high number of free agents and losses so far in 2023, some positions are notably lacking in spending, but Tampa Bay still has a few position groups taking up a large number of its total spending on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Check out the full list for the Bucs below:

Quarterback: $3.2 million

NFL Rank: 32

After the departure of Tom Brady, the Bucs are left with quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask — neither of which are expensive. Trask is still on his rookie deal and Mayfield is on a one-year deal worth just $2 million in base salary.

Running Back: $4.7 million

NFL Rank: 30

With the release of Leonard Fournette, the only two running backs on Tampa Bay’s roster are Rachaad White and Ke’Shawn Vaughn, both of whom are on their rookie deal. The Bucs could bring back Gio Bernard, but that is very unlikely as it stands.

Wide Receiver: $38.5 million

NFL Rank: 6

The Bucs have by far the most money tied up in receivers. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are off their rookie deals and on expensive contracts, and Tampa Bay also just re-signed Russell Gage to a new deal at the beginning of free agency.

Tight End: $3.8 million

NFL Rank: 28

The Bucs drafted both Cade Otton and Ko Kieft in the 2022 NFL draft, so that’s what is probably preventing them from being dead last in this category. The team likely would have been higher, but the release of Cameron Brate earlier in free agency keeps the Bucs in the bottom four here.

Offensive Line: $21.2 million

NFL Rank: 30

The Bucs are fortunate to have Tristan Wirfs on a rookie deal, but they won’t get that luxury much longer. As it stands otherwise, the only other player on the line that isn’t either on a rookie deal or a one-year deal is center Ryan Jensen.

Interior Defensive Line: $14.1 million

NFL Rank: 24

Vita Vea’s contract is what makes this number a bit higher than most, but the Bucs also signed DT Greg Gaines in free agency. There are a lot of depth pieces here, but Tampa Bay might look to bring back someone like Akiem Hicks to really feel comfortable with the rotation.

Edge Rusher: $27.8 million

NFL Rank: 11

Shaq Barrett’s contract is one of the higher ones for an edge rusher in the league, and the Bucs also have Joe Tryon-Shoyinka who commands a first-round rookie deal. Those two together, along with Anthony Nelson’s re-signing, put Tampa Bay in the top half of the league for this stat.

Linebacker: $17.3 million

NFL Rank: 8

This is Tampa Bay’s second-highest area of spending, and it’s easy to see why. With Lavonte David re-signed, the team will once again pair the veteran with first-round pick Devin White, which makes for quite the costly duo.

Safety: $4.6 million

NFL Rank: 32

With Keanu Neal heading to Pittsburgh, Mike Edwards going to Kansas City and Logan Ryan remaining a free agent, third-round pick Antoine Winfield is the only safety on the roster as it stands. This number should go up a tad when the team inevitably drafts a safety.

Cornerback: $15.7 million

NFL Rank: 22

One might think this number would be higher, but the re-signing of Jamel Dean alongside cornerback Carlton Davis still keeps the Bucs in the bottom-half of spending. The team still needs some depth here, though, so expect this number to rise as well with the draft around the corner.

