Where is Bryce Young projected to land in 2023 NFL Draft?

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, being recognized as the most outstanding player in college football.

Young is only a sophomore, meaning he will have to come back to college football for at least one more season before he can leave to enter the NFL Draft in 2023 at the earliest.

USA TODAY Sports’ ‘The Draft Wire‘ put together a list of the 2021 Heisman Finalists and where they are projected to land in their respective drafts.

Young was the first one on this list and is projected to go top-five in 2023.

“Young is one of two Heisman finalists this year who isn’t even eligible for the draft until 2023, though NFL teams will wish he was. This 2022 draft class is notably lacking an elite prospect worthy of the No. 1 overall pick, and despite his lack of ideal size (6-0, 195 pounds), Young has displayed all the physical and mental traits of a franchise quarterback,” writes Luke Easterling.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are also included on the projections.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Crimson Tide and the players as the season heads into it final games.

