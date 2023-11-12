Advertisement

Where the Brooklyn Nets stand in the NBA In-Season Tournament

Sharif Phillips-Keaton
·1 min read

The Brooklyn Nets have played two games of their four-game slate in the NBA In-Season Tournament and so far, they have had mixed results. For the purposes of getting to the knockout stage of the In-Season Tournament, Brooklyn can make it out of their bracket by either having the best record in their group or by having a good enough record to be a wildcard team.

So far, the Nets have played the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics within the In-Season Tournament schedule, but the outcomes of those games were vastly different. The Nets played the Bulls on Nov. 3, but escaped Chicago with a 109-107 win after Zach LaVine missed a mid-range jumpshot at the buzzer.

Brooklyn played its second game of the In-Season Tournament at the Celtics on Nov. 10 and lost 121-107. The Nets were missing three starters including the high-scoring Cam Thomas due to a left ankle sprain.

Brooklyn plays its next In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire