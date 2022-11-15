Where would the Broncos pick in the NFL draft if the season ended today?

Denver Broncos fans should root for the San Francisco 49ers to lose out this season.

The first-round draft pick that the Broncos acquired through the Miami Dolphins in exchange for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb originally belonged to the 49ers. So where San Francisco ends up in the NFL’s standings this season will determine where Denver will select in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

After ten weeks of action, the 49ers are currently in position to make the playoffs with a current draft spot of 20th overall. Meanwhile, the Broncos’ original first-round pick that they traded to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade is on pace to be 7th overall.

Here’s a look at the NFL’s order for the top-10 picks entering Week 11, courtesy of Tanathon.com:

1. Houston Texans 1-7-1

2. Las Vegas Raiders 2-7

3. Carolina Panthers 3-7

4. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints) 3-7

5. Jacksonville Jaguars 3-7

6. Chicago Bears 3-7

7. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos) 3-6

8. Detroit Lions (via Rams) 3-6

9. Houston Texans (via Browns (3-6)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

…

20. Denver Broncos (via 49ers) 5-4

Sorry, 49ers fans, it’s not personal. Go, everyone facing San Francisco!

