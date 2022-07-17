Where Brian Kelly stands in latest SEC coaching rankings from USA TODAY Sports

Typically, expectations need to be tempered for first-time SEC coaches. It’s the most competitive league in college football, and the constant challenge week-in and week-out can provide quite the learning curve.

But Brian Kelly is not your typical first-time SEC coach. He arrives with more than three decades of head coaching experience, and he spent the last 12 at one of the premier jobs in college football in Notre Dame.

As the third-winningest active coach in the FBS ranks, he’s more accomplished than arguably any coach in the league, save for the three who have won national titles. But where exactly does he stand entering his first year in Baton Rouge?

USA TODAY Sports SEC columnist Blake Toppmeyer tried to provide the answer in his recent rankings of the conference’s head ball coaches. Here’s how his list shakes out, including his reasoning for each selection.

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Lea did not step into an enviable situation, but that doesn’t excuse a 20-point loss to East Tennessee State in his debut. The Commodores flirted with finding a pulse late last season, but Year Two under Lea offers little hope of significant improvement over last year’s 2-10 record.

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Syndication: Unknown

The Tigers failed to live up to expectations in Drinkwitz’s encore after a respectable debut in 2020, and the Missouri coach hasn’t shown his touch with offense and quarterbacks, in particular, that he had as an offensive coordinator and Appalachian State’s coach. If there’s reason to be encouraged, it’s rooted in Missouri’s recruiting uptick that includes the signing of five-star wide receiver Luther Burden and top-150 quarterback Sam Horn. The jury remains out on Drinkwitz.

Bryan Harsin, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Harsin proved a fine coach for Boise State, his alma mater, but he’s a poor fit at one of the SEC’s most pressure-cooker jobs. Auburn’s lackluster six-win season in Harsin’s debut preceded an equally concerning aftermath: a lackluster signing class and an exodus of players and coaches. Harsin survived an offseason probe from Auburn’s kangaroo court, but it seemed more like a delay of the inevitable. AU faces a typically tough schedule and no recruiting momentum.

Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Beamer supplied the energy and charisma the Gamecocks needed in making a pivot from Will Muschamp. Impressively, South Carolina’s seven-win season in Beamer’s debut came while the Gamecocks cycled through four starting quarterbacks. Beamer made his biggest splash in December with the addition of transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler. We still don’t know whether Beamer is a high-ceiling coach, but the bowl victory over North Carolina is reason to be encouraged.

Billy Napier, Florida

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Louisiana never had much success until Napier elevated the Ragin’ Cajuns into one of the nation’s best Group of Five programs. That four-year stretch culminated with a 13-win season last year, and Napier finally jumped for an SEC job after eschewing such opportunities in previous coaching carousels. Napier tutored under Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, and he has an eye for detail. Too soon to know whether Napier’s impressive track record at UL will translate into SEC success. Recruiting is off to a slow start.

Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

A Vols offense that had stalled throughout the Jeremy Pruitt tenure kicked into gear in Year One under Heupel. Heupel’s warp-speed system positioned UT to feast on the weaker teams on its schedule. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Cedric Tillman went from average players to SEC stars under Heupel’s tutelage. The lingering question is whether he’ll develop a defense that’s good enough to allow for success against the better teams in the conference.

Mike Leach, Mississippi State

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Leach’s Mississippi State teams have shown a Jekyll-and-Hyde nature of beating a Top 25 team one week and falling flat the next. That inconsistency is a trademark of Leach’s career. However, he’s also posted impressive seasons while working tough jobs – first at Texas Tech, then at Washington State. The Bulldogs boast an impressive bounty of returning starters, so this should be a good test of whether Leach’s Air Raid system – the Bulldogs led the conference in passing offense last season while ranking last in rushing – can be a formula for SEC success on a higher level.

Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Predecessor Chad Morris made this look like the SEC’s toughest job. Pittman is proving otherwise. Players seem to love competing for Pittman, and he deserves credit for hiring and maintaining one of the SEC’s top coordinator combinations in Kendal Briles and Barry Odom. The Razorbacks’ offense rivals that of Ole Miss and Tennessee for its difficulty to defend. If Arkansas continues to ascend after last season’s nine-win season, Pittman will climb further on this list.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky won 10 games last season for the second time in a four-year span, the first time that has been done in the program’s history. Stoops is Kentucky’s best coach since Bear Bryant. He benefits from the Wildcats annually playing one of the softest schedules in the league, but that doesn’t diminish that he’s a shrewd defensive coach who pairs that with quality offensive lines. He’s also elevated UK’s recruiting. The missing piece has been securing an elite quarterback. Perhaps Will Levis can be that guy.

Brian Kelly, LSU

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

The Tigers succeeded in landing a big-name coach. But what about a big-game coach? Kelly has won at a high rate everywhere he’s been, but he’s lost most of the biggest games in his career. However, Les Miles and Orgeron each won a national title at LSU, and Kelly is a better coach than either. He’s been effective at using the transfer portal. He may be an odd cultural fit, but that won’t matter if he wins. LSU ranks among the best jobs in college football, and it now has its best coach since Saban.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss winning 10 games and reaching the Sugar Bowl in Kiffin’s second season proved there’s more to this coach than a witty Twitter account. Kiffin inherited some useful offensive pieces from his predecessor, but he deserves the credit for installing an aggressive, hard-to-defend system and developing the talent. Matt Corral’s ascent reiterated Kiffin’s touch with quarterbacks. Kiffin’s “Portal King” strategy is a wise move for a program not accustomed to being atop the recruiting rankings. Sustaining success is the one thing Kiffin has yet to achieve. He’s never stayed anywhere long enough. Here’s his chance.

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Fisher has shown in the past year he can beat Saban on the field and on the recruiting trail. That’s a start. The Aggies keep butting against a ceiling, though. Fisher won his lone national championship at Florida State behind quarterback Jameis Winston and a robust defense. The Aggies have the defense part down. Their challenge is developing that elite quarterback – and playing with more consistency. The Fisher era has the feel of one that hasn’t reached its peak.

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Smart knows recruiting. Smart knows defense. And he proved last season that still can be a winning combination, even in this quarterback-driven era. Despite Stetson Bennett IV’s improvement, Smart has not delivered an elite quarterback. And he still must prove he can avoid any major program drop-off after the loss of 15 players to the NFL Draft. Saban has separated himself from others by the way he keeps the machine rolling with no significant backsliding. The way Smart recruits, he’s positioned his program to do the same.

Nick Saban, Alabama

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest coach of all time endured a rough stretch these past several months. He lost to a former understudy, Jimbo Fisher, last October, then fell to another, Smart, in the national championship. And Texas A&M bested Alabama for the No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Saban’s frustration bubbled over at a speaking engagement this spring. Some saw it as a sign that Alabama’s dynasty is teetering. That’s absurd. Saban continues to recruit well. Now, he’s adding top-shelf transfers to fill holes, and he’s developing quarterbacks at a Heisman Trophy level. Alabama was reloading last season after a swath of departures followed the 2020 team’s national championship. This year’s team is loaded.

