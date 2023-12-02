Where Braelon Allen ranks among Wisconsin’s all-time rushing leaders
News broke earlier this week that Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was opting out of the remainder of the season and declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.
The decision comes as a surprise to nobody, as the young running back appeared after Wisconsin’s 28-14 win over Minnesota as if the game was his last. Given his established talent, carry load and average career length at the position, it is a decision that should’ve been expected.
Allen finishes his Wisconsin career with 3494 yards, 5.9 yards per carry and 35 touchdowns. He played through injuries for the large part of three seasons, consistently operating as the engine of the Wisconsin offense.
Plus, the Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin native recorded the totals he did while facing eight-man boxes for his first two years of his career. The Badgers’ offense didn’t move forward if Allen wasn’t carrying them forward.
Pretty emotional Braelon Allen after the game. pic.twitter.com/V2vE1rfp5w
— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 26, 2023
Although he only played three seasons, here is where Allen finishes his career among Wisconsin’s best all-time running backs:
3,494 Rushing Yards: 9th
Ron Dayne: 6397 yards
Jonathan Taylor: 6174 yards
Montee Ball: 5140 yards
Melvin Gordon: 4915 yards
Anthony Davis: 4676 yards
James White: 4015 yards
P.J. Hill: 3942 yards
Billy Marek: 3709 yards
Braelon Allen: 3494 yards
John Clay: 3413 yards
5.9 Yards Per Carry: 4th
Melvin Gordon (7.8)
Jonathan Taylor (6.7)
James White (6.2)
Braelon Allen (5.9)
Ron Dayne (5.7)
35 Rushing Touchdowns: 11th
Montee Ball: 77 touchdowns
Ron Dayne: 63
Jonathan Taylor: 50
Melvin Gordon: 45
James White: 45
Billy Marek: 44
Anthony Davis: 42
P.J. Hill: 42
John Clay: 41
Corey Clement: 36
Braelon Allen: 35