Where Braelon Allen ranks among Wisconsin’s all-time rushing leaders

News broke earlier this week that Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was opting out of the remainder of the season and declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The decision comes as a surprise to nobody, as the young running back appeared after Wisconsin’s 28-14 win over Minnesota as if the game was his last. Given his established talent, carry load and average career length at the position, it is a decision that should’ve been expected.

Allen finishes his Wisconsin career with 3494 yards, 5.9 yards per carry and 35 touchdowns. He played through injuries for the large part of three seasons, consistently operating as the engine of the Wisconsin offense.

Plus, the Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin native recorded the totals he did while facing eight-man boxes for his first two years of his career. The Badgers’ offense didn’t move forward if Allen wasn’t carrying them forward.

Although he only played three seasons, here is where Allen finishes his career among Wisconsin’s best all-time running backs:

3,494 Rushing Yards: 9th

PISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 06 : Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers stiff arms Olakunle Fatukasi #3 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on a run during the second half of a game at SHI Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Ron Dayne: 6397 yards Jonathan Taylor: 6174 yards Montee Ball: 5140 yards Melvin Gordon: 4915 yards Anthony Davis: 4676 yards James White: 4015 yards P.J. Hill: 3942 yards Billy Marek: 3709 yards Braelon Allen: 3494 yards John Clay: 3413 yards

5.9 Yards Per Carry: 4th

Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) hands the ball to running back Braelon Allen (0) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Gordon (7.8) Jonathan Taylor (6.7) James White (6.2) Braelon Allen (5.9) Ron Dayne (5.7)

35 Rushing Touchdowns: 11th

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Montee Ball: 77 touchdowns Ron Dayne: 63 Jonathan Taylor: 50 Melvin Gordon: 45 James White: 45 Billy Marek: 44 Anthony Davis: 42 P.J. Hill: 42 John Clay: 41 Corey Clement: 36 Braelon Allen: 35

