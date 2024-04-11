Where Braelon Allen ranks among PFF’s best all-time Wisconsin Badgers running backs

The Wisconsin football program is known for its long history at the running back position.

The latest product is Braelon Allen. He entered the 2024 NFL Draft after a three-year Wisconsin career that included 3,494 rushing yards, 275 receiving yards and 35 total touchdowns.

Related: Ranking Wisconsin football’s incoming transfers by expected impact in 2024 season

Allen’s play style doesn’t directly relate to that of Badger greats Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon and James White. His NFL prospects are a bit of a question mark, as a result.

What the former Badger does boast is a power-first style with surprising speed. Derrick Henry, A.J. Dillon and others have made careers off overpowering defenders. Allen hopes to follow in that list of running backs.

Before the NFL Draft later this month, ProFootballFocus took to X to compare Allen’s collegiate grade with some of Wisconsin’s other greats.

He ranks third since 2014, unsurprisingly behind both Taylor and Gordon:

Braelon Allen is one of the top RBs to come out of Wisconsin⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zvQNjE4ADV — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 10, 2024

Allen will hope to hear his name called on the second day of April’s draft as he looks to continue Wisconsin’s legacy at the position.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire