Where is the bowl game that Kansas football is playing in? The answer could surprise you

LAWRENCE — Kansas football learned Sunday it will be playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl this season, marking the first time in more than a decade the Jayhawks will play in a bowl game in back-to-back seasons.

Kansas (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12 Conference) has continued to take a step forward in the third season of head coach Lance Leipold’s rebuild, recording its best regular season record since the 2008 campaign. The Jayhawks will play against UNLV (9-4, 6-2 in Mountain West Conference), which just lost in the Mountain West championship game against Boise State. It’s set to take place on Dec. 26.

Where is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is played in Phoenix, Arizona at Chase Field. It’s a college football event that takes place at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, which is a Major League Baseball organization.

