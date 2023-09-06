Where Bosa's 49ers contract extension ranks among NFL players in AAV

Where Bosa's 49ers contract extension ranks among NFL players in AAV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers made reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa a very rich man on Wednesday.

Bosa agreed to a massive five-year, $170 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Largest Overall Contract in NFL History



QB: P. Mahomes, $450M

RB: E. Elliott, $90M

WR: D Adams, $140M

TE: G. Kittle, $75M

OL: T. Williams, $138M

DL: A. Donald, $135M

EDGE: N. Bosa, $170M

ILB: R. Smith, $100M

CB: D. Ward, $100.5M

S: L. Collins, $84M

K: Y. Koo, $24.2M

P: T.… — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 6, 2023

Where does the star pass rusher's average annual value of $34 million per season rank among the highest-paid players overall?

Bosa is the highest-paid non-quarterback and the 15th highest-paid player overall behind 14 quarterbacks.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has the highest AAV at $52.5 million per season, followed by Baltimore's Lamar Jackson ($52M), Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts ($51M), Denver's Russell Wilson ($48.5M) and Arizona's Kyler Murray ($46.1M).

Cleveland's Deshaun Watson ($46M), Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes ($45M), Buffalo's Josh Allen ($43M), Dallas' Dak Prescott ($40M), Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford ($40M), New York Giants QB Daniel Jones ($40M), New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ($37.5M), New Orleans' Derek Carr ($37.5M) and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins ($35M) round out the 14 highest AAVs ahead of Bosa.

The other five players in the Top 20 behind Bosa are Detroit QB Jared Goff ($33.5M), Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald ($31.6M), Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($30M), Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill ($29.5M) and Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J. Watt ($28M).

Bosa's game-breaking talent has propelled the 49ers' defense to new heights since his rookie 2019 season and the team rewarded him handsomely.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast