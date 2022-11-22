Where Bo Nix stands in the 2022 Heisman race heading into final week of regular season

If the Heisman Trophy were given to players who display the most heart, then there are few people that would argue against the notion that Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix had his ‘Heisman Moment’ on Saturday night in a win against the No. 10 Utah Utes.

Listed as a game-time decision heading into the matchup with an ankle injury, Nix toughed it out and was hobbled throughout the game. Despite that, he put together an impressive performance and was able to lead the Ducks past the Utes, keeping Oregon’s Pac-12 Championship hopes alive.

Of course, the award is largely based on stats, not heart. While Nix wasn’t able to put up the jaw-dropping stats against Utah that we’ve grown used to — he had 287 passing yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT — it didn’t completely drop him out of the Heisman race. With one week left in the regular season, and a potential appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game, there is still time left for Nix to have a Heisman moment and get that invite to New York at the end of the season.

Let’s take a look at where his betting odds currently stand going into the final week, according to Tipico.

No. 6 (tied) - Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee WR

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) celebrates during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Tennesseevsalabama1015 3369

Current Odds and Stats

+5000 ⇔

Stats Last Week

6 receptions for 65 yards, 0 TD

2022 Stats So Far

64 receptions for 1,181 yards, 15 TDs

No. 6 (tie) - Chase Brown, Illinois RB

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds and Stats

+5000 ⇔

Stats Last Week

29 rushes for 140 yards (4.8 avg.), 2 TDs

2022 Stats So Far

309 rushes for 1,582 yards (5.1 avg.) 9 TDs

No. 6 (tie) - Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State QB

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34.

Osu Vs Texas Football

Current Heisman Odds and Stats

+5000 ⇔

Stats Last Week

36-of-67 (53.7%) for 381 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs

2022 Stats So Far

212-of-368 (57.6%) for 2,642 yards, 17 TD, 9 INTs

No. 6 (tie) - Haynes King, Texas A&M QB

Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) warms up before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds and Stats

+5000 ⇔

Stats Last Week

DNP

2022 Stats So Far

104-of-187 (55.6%) for 1,220 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs

No. 6 (tie) - Bo Nix, Oregon QB

Current Odds and Stats

+5000 ⇑

Stats Last Week

25-of-37 (67.6%) for 287 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

2 rushes for -3 yards (-1.5 avg.), 0 TD

2022 Stats So Far

244-of-337 (72.4%) for 3,062 yards, 25 TDs, 6 INTs

80 rushes for 513 yards (6.4 avg.), 14 TDs

No. 5 - Max Duggan, TCU QB

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with offensive tackle Andrew Coker (74) during the second half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Current Heisman Odds and Stats

+4000 ⇑

Stats Last Week

22-of-35 (68.6%) for 327 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

8 rushes for 50 yards (6.3 avg.), 1 TD



2022 Stats So Far

204-of-308 (66.2%) for 2,858 yards, 26 TDs, 3 INTs

94 rushes for 291 yards (3.1 avg.), 5 TDs

No. 4 - Blake Corum, Michigan RB

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Current Odds and Stats

+1300 ⇑

Stats Last Week

18 rushes for 108 yards (6.0 avg.), 1 TD

2022 Stats So Far

245 rushes for 1,457 yards (5.9 avg.), 18 TDs

No. 3 - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee QB

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) congratulates Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) on his touchdown during the first half of a game between the Tennessee Vols and Florida Gators, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Utvsflorida0924 02243

Current Odds and Stats

+320 ⇑

Stats Last Week

25-of-42 (59.5%) for 247 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

5 rushes for 25 yards (5.0 avg.), 0 TD



2022 Stats So Far

229-of-329 (69.6%) for 3,135 yards, 27 TDs, 2 INTs

104 rushes for 430 yards (4.1 avg.), 5 TDs

No. 2 - Caleb Williams, USC QB

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and offensive lineman Mason Murphy (76) celebrate the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Current Heisman Odds and Stats

+125 ⇑

Stats Last Week

32-of-43 (74.4%) for 470 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

8 rushes for 33 yards (4.1 avg.), 1 TD

2022 Stats So Far

250-of-385 (64.9%) for 3,480 yards, 33 TDs, 3 INTs

88 rushes for 316 yards (3.6 avg.), 7 TDs

No. 1 - C.J. Stroud, Ohio State QB

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.

Osu22rut Kwr 15

Current Heisman Odds and Stats

-130 ⇑

Stats Last Week

18-of-30 (60.0%) for 241 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

2022 Stats So Far

204-of-307 (66.4%) for 2,991 yards, 35 TDs, 4 INTs

