Where Bo Nix ranks among the top transfers in the Pac-12 this season

8In today’s version of college football, it has been made the new normal that players have increased mobility, and can make decisions that benefit them and their future, rather than the institutions that they play for.

With the flexibility offered through the transfer portal, and the new world of name, image, and likeness, college football has its own version of free agency in 2022; if a player is unhappy with his situation, he can look for a better place on the open market and potentially go to where he’s going to find the best fit, or find the most money.

Whether you disagree with the notion or not, that’s the world that we live in. For the Oregon Ducks, getting involved in this world has been a lucrative endeavor, landing them some of their top players this season under Dan Lanning and his new coaching staff. Guys like QB Bo Nix, RB Bucky Iriving, and CB Christian Gonzalez all came to Eugene this year from the transfer portal, and they’re three of the most important players on Oregon’s roster.

To help paint the picture of how impactful this world has been, ESPN recently ranked the top 50 transfers in the nation based on their performance this season. That doesn’t necessarily mean they have to be in their first year with the new team, though many are. While that’s too many for us to bore you with, we did want to look closer at specifically those guys in the Pac-12 who have made the biggest difference this season. Here are the most impactful transfers out west in the 2022 season, according to ESPN:

TE Tanner McLachlan (Arizona Wildcats)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No.

Transferred from: Southern Utah

2022 Stats: 23 catches, 309 yards, 2 TD

OT Raiqwon O'Neal (UCLA Bruins)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 43

Transferred from: Rutgers

QB Cameron Ward (Washington State Cougars)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 42

Transferred from: Incarnate Word (FCS)

2022 Stats: 165-for-277, 1,962 yards, 16 TD, 8 INT

WR Mario Williams (USC Trojans)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 40

Transferred from: Oklahoma

2022 Stats: 26 catches, 493 yards, 4 TD

LB Jackson Sirmon (California Golden Bears)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 37

Transferred from: Washington

2022 Stats: 63 total tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sack, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FF

RB Travis Dye (USC Trojans)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 34

Transferred from: Oregon

2022 Stats: 101 rushes, 647 yards, 7 TD

DB Mekhi Blackmon (USC Trojans)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 31

Transferred from: Colorado

2022 Stats: 32 total tackles, 2 INT, 5 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

TE Dalton Kincaid (Utah Utes)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 27

Transferred from: San Diego

2022 Stats: 39 catches, 558 yards, 6 TD

QB Jayden de Laura (Arizona Wildcats)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 24

Transferred from: Washington State

2022 Stats: 174-for-275, 2,274 yards, 19 TD, 7 INT

LB Laiatu Latu (UCLA Bruins)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 19

Transferred from: Washington

2022 Stats: 25 total tackles, 8.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 FF

LB Eric Gentry (USC Trojans)

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 18

Transferred from: Arizona State

2022 Stats: 52 total tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 FF

WR Jacob Cowing (Arizona Wildcats)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 13

Transferred from: UTEP

2022 Stats: 53 catches, 737 yards, 7 TD

LB Daiyan Henley (Washington State Cougars)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 11

Transferred from: Nevada

2022 Stats: 68 total tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 2 FF

WR Jordan Addison (USC Trojans)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 9

Transferred from: Pitt

2022 Stats: 39 catches, 585 yards, 7 TD

QB Bo Nix (Oregon Ducks)

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 5

Transferred from: Auburn

2022 Stats: 153-for-214, 1,809 yards, 17 TD, 3 INT // 48 rushes, 382 yards, 8 TD

ESPN’s Explanation:

Nix reunited with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham when he transferred from Auburn to Oregon this offseason. Dillingham was Auburn’s offensive coordinator when Nix had his best season with 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air as a freshman in 2019. The next year, Nix threw for 2,415 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games and then had 2,294 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. Since a 49-3 Week 1 loss to defending national champion Georgia, Oregon has won six in a row, including wins over a ranked BYU team and previously unbeaten UCLA, a game in which Nix completed 22 of 28 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. “You can’t watch a football game right now and tell us that guy is not elite,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about Nix after the game. He ranks sixth in completion percentage (71.5%) and has thrown a career-high 17 touchdown passes thus far. Nix has looked more and more comfortable in the offense, getting back to the success he and Dillingham had at Auburn.

QB Michael Penix Jr. (Washington Huskies)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 4

Transferred from: Indiana

2022 Stats: 230-for-339, 2,934 yards, 22 TD, 4 INT // 24 rushes, 18 yards, 2 TD

QB Caleb Williams (USC Trojans)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Top-50 Rank: No. 2

Transferred from: Oklahoma

2022 Stats: 147-for-230, 1,971 yards, 19 TD, 1 INT // 61 rushes, 235 yards, 3 TD

Major Takeaways

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For context, it should be noted that the No. 1 most impactful transfer, according to ESPN, is Tennessee Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker. No surprise there. However, interesting to note that 4 of the top 5 ranked transfers are all quarterbacks, with three of those 4 coming from the Pac-12. The only non-passer is Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

The Pac-12 dominates this list. 17 of the 50 impact transfers headed out west to see a spark in their careers, which is by far the most of any other conference. The second most by conference is the SEC with 13 transfer additions. You can view that either as a positive, seeing that players wanted to go out to the Pac-12 to find success, or a negative, with the Pac-12 needing an influx of talent in order to become relevant. Your call.

While the Pac-12 dominates the list, USC dominates the Pac-12. The Trojans have 6 of the conference’s 17 transfers in the top 50. Behind them, Arizona has 2, UCLA has 2, and Washington State has 2.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire