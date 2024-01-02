Where Bo Nix ranks among Oregon Ducks’ all-time greatest passers

The 2023 college football season officially came to an end for the Oregon Ducks on Monday with a 45-6 win over the Liberty Flames in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, and with it, the historic college career for quarterback Bo Nix saw its final chapter as well.

Nix went out with a bang, breaking numerous records on his way to a 28-for-35 showing for 363 yards and 5 touchdowns. Now that Nix’s career as a Duck is over, we can get retrospective and start to look at his numbers as a whole, figuring out where is stands in the history of quarterbacks to play at Oregon.

When it comes to elite passers, the Ducks have had a lot of them. From Bill Musgrave to Danny O’Neil; from Joey Harrington to Darron Thomas; from Marcus Mariota to Justin Herbert, there’s a long list of former greats to come from Eugene. Nix is now another member of that long list. But where does he ultimately stand in Oregon history after his two incredible seasons as a Duck? Let’s take a look:

Marcus Mariota

Years at Oregon: 2012-2014

Career Passing Yards: 10,796

Career Passing TD: 105

Total Career TD: 136

Analysis

No shocker who the No. 1 guy on this list is. Marcus Mariota was a transcendent talent and his 136 total touchdowns is a record that will likely never be broken at Oregon.

Justin Herbert

Years at Oregon: 2016-2019

Career Passing Yards: 10,541

Career Passing TD: 95

Total Career TD: 108

Analysis

The top two guys on this list are in a tier of their own as the only pair to surpass 10,000 passing yards and 100 total touchdowns. Herbert could have had an even better career as well, considering the fact that he was asked to run a conservative offense under Mario Cristobal.

Bo Nix

Years at Oregon: 2022-2023

Career Passing Yards: 7,738

Career Passing TD: 69

Total Career TD: 90

Analysis

Like I said with Akili Smith, you have to respect the guys who are on this list with only 2 seasons to show for it. If you were to take the numbers for Nix’s entire career — 14,989 yards, 108 passing TDs, 147 total TDs — then you can obviously make the argument that he had the best career of any QB on this list. We’re talking about Oregon careers, though, and even with just two seasons as a Duck, Nix will go down as one of the best passers to ever come through Eugene.

Bill Musgrave

Years at Oregon: 1987-1990

Career Passing Yards: 8,343

Career Passing TD: 60

Total Career TD: 64

Analysis

Bill Musgrave was a breath of fresh air for Oregon, leading the Ducks to their first bowl game in 26 years and playing as a four-year starter in Eugene. Musgrave is now a valued member of the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame.

Danny O'Neil

Years at Oregon: 1991-1994

Career Passing Yards: 8,301

Career Passing TD: 62

Total Career TD: 67

Analysis

Danny O’Neil’s career wasn’t littered with many wins, but he did achieve one of the more impressive feats in all of sports, being named the co-MVP of the 1995 Rose Bowl despite the Ducks’ loss to Penn State.

Years at Oregon: 2002-2005

Career Passing Yards: 7,555

Career Passing TD: 61

Total Career TD: 67

Analysis

Again, Kellen Clemens wasn’t at Oregon for a span that saw the most winning, but he was part of the turnaround in Eugene and had a big part in getting the Ducks to where they are now. His stats certainly speak for themselves.

Joey Harrington

Years at Oregon: 1998-2001

Career Passing Yards: 6,911

Career Passing TD: 59

Total Career TD: 78

Analysis

Nobody in their right mind is going to argue with Joey Harrington’s standing in Oregon history. As Captain Comeback, I was honestly surprised that he wasn’t higher on the list of career passers in Eugene. There are few people who left a bigger legacy with the Ducks.

Darron Thomas

Years at Oregon: 2008-2010

Career Passing Yards: 5,910

Career Passing TD: 66

Total Career TD: 75

Analysis

There are few QBs who helped Oregon reach the same heights as Darron Thomas did. While it didn’t always end in victories, DT was the leader of teams that went to the Rose Bowl in 2009 and the BCS National Championship game in 2010. He gets overshadowed by the guys that came right after him, but Thomas had an awesome career at Oregon.

Chris Miller

Years at Oregon: 1983-1986

Career Passing Yards: 6,681

Career Passing TD: 39

Total Career TD: 48

Analysis

Chris Miller often gets overlooked as one of the top quarterbacks to come through Eugene. He played for the Ducks in an era where not a lot of success took place, but the stats that he put up were impressive regardless.

Dan Fouts

Years at Oregon: 1970-1972

Career Passing Yards: 5,995

Career Passing TD: 54

Total Career TD: 59

Analysis

Dan Fouts will always be an Oregon legend, but his career is better remembered for what he did in the NFL rather than at the collegiate level. As a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it would be hard to find anyone who would argue that Fouts is one of the best to ever do it in Eugene.

Akili Smith

Years at Oregon: 1997-1998

Career Passing Yards: 5,148

Career Passing TD: 45

Total Career TD: 51

Analysis

You have to respect that guys that are on this list with only two seasons to show for it. You also have to assume that someone like Akili Smith would be far higher on the list if he played in today’s era of college football, where QBs are more often utilized for their running ability. Smith could do it all, and he will be remembered well for it.

Years at Oregon: 2004-2007

Career Passing Yards: 5,129

Career Passing TD: 38

Total Career TD: 50

Analysis

The unfortunate reality is that Dennis Dixon’s career will likely be remembered more for what could have been, rather than what actually was. After a torn ACL late in the season against Arizona, Dixon missed out on what was likely a Heisman Trophy win, and a chance to lead Oregon to the BCS National Championship game. Still, his career in Eugene was incredible, and he has the stats to back it up.

