Where Bo Nix ranks among the best transfer QBs of all-time

Can you imagine telling Oregon fans back in December of 2021 that Bo Nix, the quarterback they just landed from Auburn out of the transfer portal, would eventually be a Heisman Trophy finalist, and one of the best transfer portal quarterbacks in the history of the sport?

I don’t think many Duck fans would have believed you.

That’s certainly what ended up happening, though, as Nix took over the Oregon offense and set off on a record pace in 2022, only improving his numbers under Will Stein in 2023 and leading the Ducks to the brink of the College Football Playoff.

Now, with only one game remaining in his college career, it’s fair that we look at his standing among the best transfer portal QBs in the history of college football. There are some big names, for sure, with guys like Joe Burrow, Cam Newton, and Jalen Hurts standing among some of the best. This past week, 247Sports ranked the top 10 of all time. Here’s where they placed Bo Nix:

Joe Burrow

Transfer Details: Ohio State to LSU

Post-Transfer Stats: 621-for-906, 8.565 yards, 76 TD, 11 INTs

Notable Accolades: 2019 National Championship // 2019 Heisman Trophy

Cam Newton

Transfer Details: Florida to Auburn

Post-Transfer Stats: 185-for-280, 2,854 yards, 30 TD, 7 INTs

Notable Accolades: 2010 National Championship // 2010 Heisman Trophy

Transfer Details: Texas Tech to Oklahoma

Post-Transfer Stats: 808-for-1,157, 12,292 yards, 119 TD, 21 INTS

Notable Accolades: 2017 Heisman Trophy

Transfer Details: Texas A&M to Oklahoma

Post-Transfer Stats: 278-for-398, 4,720 yards, 45 TD, 7 INTs

Notable Accolades: 2018 Heisman Trophy

Transfer Details: Oklahoma to USC

Post-Transfer Stats: 599-for-888, 8,170 yards, 72 TD, 10 INTs

Notable Accolades: 2022 Heisman Trophy

Transfer Details: Georgia to Ohio State

Post-Transfer Stats: 396-for-579, 5.373 yards, 63 TD, 9 INTs

Notable Accolades: 3rd in Heisman Voting in 2019 // National Championship Runner-Up in 2020

Transfer Details: Arizona State to LSU

Post-Transfer Stats: 502-for-715, 6,725 yards, 57 TD, 7 INTs

Notable Accolades: 2023 Heisman Trophy

Jalen Hurts

Transfer Details: Alabama to Oklahoma

Post-Transfer Stats: 237-for-340, 3,851 yards, 32 TD, 8 INTs

Notable Accolades: 2nd in Heisman Voting in 2019

Bo Nix

Transfer Details: Auburn to Oregon

Post-Transfer Stats: 630-for-844, 7.738 yards, 69 TD, 10 INTs

Notable Accolades: 3rd in Heisman Voting in 2023

Transfer Details: Indiana to Washington

Post-Transfer Stats: 669-for-1,020, 8,859 yards, 64 TD, 17 INTs

Notable Accolades: 2nd in Heisman Voting in 2023

