Where Bo Nix ranks among the best transfer QBs of all-time
Can you imagine telling Oregon fans back in December of 2021 that Bo Nix, the quarterback they just landed from Auburn out of the transfer portal, would eventually be a Heisman Trophy finalist, and one of the best transfer portal quarterbacks in the history of the sport?
I don’t think many Duck fans would have believed you.
That’s certainly what ended up happening, though, as Nix took over the Oregon offense and set off on a record pace in 2022, only improving his numbers under Will Stein in 2023 and leading the Ducks to the brink of the College Football Playoff.
Now, with only one game remaining in his college career, it’s fair that we look at his standing among the best transfer portal QBs in the history of college football. There are some big names, for sure, with guys like Joe Burrow, Cam Newton, and Jalen Hurts standing among some of the best. This past week, 247Sports ranked the top 10 of all time. Here’s where they placed Bo Nix:
Joe Burrow
Transfer Details: Ohio State to LSU
Post-Transfer Stats: 621-for-906, 8.565 yards, 76 TD, 11 INTs
Notable Accolades: 2019 National Championship // 2019 Heisman Trophy
Cam Newton
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Transfer Details: Florida to Auburn
Post-Transfer Stats: 185-for-280, 2,854 yards, 30 TD, 7 INTs
Notable Accolades: 2010 National Championship // 2010 Heisman Trophy
Baker Mayfield
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Transfer Details: Texas Tech to Oklahoma
Post-Transfer Stats: 808-for-1,157, 12,292 yards, 119 TD, 21 INTS
Notable Accolades: 2017 Heisman Trophy
Kyler Murray
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Transfer Details: Texas A&M to Oklahoma
Post-Transfer Stats: 278-for-398, 4,720 yards, 45 TD, 7 INTs
Notable Accolades: 2018 Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Transfer Details: Oklahoma to USC
Post-Transfer Stats: 599-for-888, 8,170 yards, 72 TD, 10 INTs
Notable Accolades: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Justin Fields
Transfer Details: Georgia to Ohio State
Post-Transfer Stats: 396-for-579, 5.373 yards, 63 TD, 9 INTs
Notable Accolades: 3rd in Heisman Voting in 2019 // National Championship Runner-Up in 2020
Jayden Daniels
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Transfer Details: Arizona State to LSU
Post-Transfer Stats: 502-for-715, 6,725 yards, 57 TD, 7 INTs
Notable Accolades: 2023 Heisman Trophy
Jalen Hurts
Transfer Details: Alabama to Oklahoma
Post-Transfer Stats: 237-for-340, 3,851 yards, 32 TD, 8 INTs
Notable Accolades: 2nd in Heisman Voting in 2019
Bo Nix
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Transfer Details: Auburn to Oregon
Post-Transfer Stats: 630-for-844, 7.738 yards, 69 TD, 10 INTs
Notable Accolades: 3rd in Heisman Voting in 2023
Michael Penix Jr.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Transfer Details: Indiana to Washington
Post-Transfer Stats: 669-for-1,020, 8,859 yards, 64 TD, 17 INTs
Notable Accolades: 2nd in Heisman Voting in 2023