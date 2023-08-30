Where Bo Nix’s Heisman odds stand heading into Week 1 of 2023 season
The Oregon Ducks have been making a strong push over the last month to make sure that quarterback Bo Nix is entrenched firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation for the 2023 season.
With billboards going up in downtown New York City, across multiple buildings in Dallas, and a full-page ad being printed in the Sunday edition of the New York Times, it’s clear that Nix is not going to suffer from lack of exposure at any point this season. While those campaigns may have more to do with recruiting than swaying Heisman voters, it doesn’t hurt his case in the end.
After a long offseason, we are finally about to arrive at the oasis of college football, with a full slate of games kicking off this weekend. As always, the betting odds for the Heisman will shift a lot over the next few months with good and bad performances from a handful of players.
Before things started, though, we wanted to get one last look at the Heisman betting odds, according to FanDuel. Take a look at where Nix currently stands.
Caleb Williams — USC Trojans | +500
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats: 333 of 500, 4,537 yards, 42 TDs, 5 INTs, 382 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs
Previous Odds: +600
Jayden Daniels — LSU Tigers | +1000
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats: 266 of 388, 2,913 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs, 885 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs
Previous Odds: +1100
Jordan Travis — Florida State Seminoles | +1200
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats: 226 of 353, 3,214 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INTs, 417 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs
Previous Odds: +1800
Quinn Ewers — Texas Longhorns | +1200
2022 stats: 172 of 296, 2,177 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs
Previous Odds: +1100
Cade Klubnik — Clemson Tigers | +1400
2022 stats: 61 of 100, 697 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 139 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
Previous Odds: +1800
Michael Penix Jr. — Washington Huskies | +1600
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats: 362 of 554, 4,641 yards, 31 TDs, 8 INTs, 4 rushing TDs
Previous Odds: +1200
Sam Hartman — Notre Dame Fighting Irish | +1600
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats: 270 of 428, 3,701 yards, 38 TDs, 12 INTs (Wake Forest)
Previous Odds: +1800
Bo Nix — Oregon Ducks | +1800
2022 stats: 294 of 409, 3,593 yards, 29 TDs, 7 INTs, 510 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs
Previous Odds: +1800
J.J. McCarthy — Michigan Wolverines | +1800
Syndication Detroit Free Press
2022 stats: 208 of 322, 2,719 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs, 306 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs
Previous Odds: +1800
Drake Maye — North Carolina Tar Heels | +1800
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats: 342 of 517, 4,321 yards, 38 TDs, 7 INTs, 698 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs
Previous Odds: +1800
Carson Beck — Georgia Bulldogs | +2000
2022 stats: 26 of 35, 310 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs
Previous Odds: +1800
Drew Allar — Penn State Nittany Lions | +2500
2022 stats: 35 of 60, 344 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs
Previous Odds: +3500
Joe Milton — Tennessee Volunteers | +2500
2022 stats: 53 of 82, 971 yards, 10 TDs, 0 INTs
Previous Odds: +2500
Kyle McCord — Ohio State Buckeyes | +2800
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
2022 stats: 16 of 20, 190 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs
Previous Odds: +1800
Marvin Harrison Jr. — Ohio State Buckeyes | +3000
2022 stats: 77 receptions, 1,263 yards, 14 TDs
Previous Odds: +3000