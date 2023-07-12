Where Billy Napier stands on CBS Sports’ college football hot seat in 2023

The 2023 college football season is right around the corner, as is Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier’s sophomore season at the helm of the Orange and Blue. After a debut season that saw the program match its futility from the year prior — the first consecutive losing seasons since the late 1970s — the second-year skipper is looking to take a step forward this fall.

CBS Sports Dennis Dodd recently published his Hot Seat Rankings for the upcoming season for all 133 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including Napier. Those rankings are based on a rating system that is ordered from 0 to 5, with the former being untouchable, the latter as “win or be fired” and the tiers in between increasing in desperation, respectively.

Last season, Florida’s head coach was given a 1 rating, which represents the “safe and secure” tier. This coming fall, the heat will be increasing — albeit just by a small amount — as Dodd gave the Gators’ HC a 2 rating, which represents “all good… for now.”

The Gators open up their 2023 schedule on the road against the Utah Utes on Aug. 31, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT set.

