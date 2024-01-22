Advertisement

Where do the Bills go from here? | Sunday Night Blitz

Jason Fitz · Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to another heartbreaking Buffalo playoff loss to Kansas City and discuss what changes could lie ahead for the Bills. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.