Where do the Bills stand in the NFL’s waiver wire?
The Buffalo Bills and rest of the NFL let more than 20 players go from their roster this week. Many of those players will have NFL futures, they’re just waiting to see in what way.
Many players released are subject to waivers on Tuesday after being cut and they can be claimed by other teams. On the flip side, Buffalo can toss their hat in the ring for certain players, too.
However, there’s a particular order for the waiver wire. It’s based on the way things ended last season, much like the NFL draft is.
With the flood of players now available to be claimed by the Bills, here’s where they sit in the current wire:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams
