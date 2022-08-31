Where do the Bills stand in the NFL’s waiver wire?

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Buffalo Bills and rest of the NFL let more than 20 players go from their roster this week. Many of those players will have NFL futures, they’re just waiting to see in what way.

Many players released are subject to waivers on Tuesday after being cut and they can be claimed by other teams. On the flip side, Buffalo can toss their hat in the ring for certain players, too.

However, there’s a particular order for the waiver wire. It’s based on the way things ended last season, much like the NFL draft is.

With the flood of players now available to be claimed by the Bills, here’s where they sit in the current wire:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Detroit Lions

  3. Houston Texans

  4. New York Jets

  5. New York Giants

  6. Carolina Panthers

  7. Chicago Bears

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Denver Broncos

  10. Seattle Seahawks

  11. Washington Commanders

  12. Minnesota Vikings

  13. Cleveland Browns

  14. Baltimore Ravens

  15. Miami Dolphins

  16. Indianapolis Colts

  17. Los Angeles Chargers

  18. New Orleans Saints

  19. Philadelphia Eagles

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. New England Patriots

  22. Las Vegas Raiders

  23. Arizona Cardinals

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Tennessee Titans

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. San Francisco 49ers

  30. Kansas City Chiefs

  31. Cincinnati Bengals

  32. Los Angeles Rams

