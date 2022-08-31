Where do the Bills stand in the NFL’s waiver wire?

The Buffalo Bills and rest of the NFL let more than 20 players go from their roster this week. Many of those players will have NFL futures, they’re just waiting to see in what way.

Many players released are subject to waivers on Tuesday after being cut and they can be claimed by other teams. On the flip side, Buffalo can toss their hat in the ring for certain players, too.

However, there’s a particular order for the waiver wire. It’s based on the way things ended last season, much like the NFL draft is.

With the flood of players now available to be claimed by the Bills, here’s where they sit in the current wire:

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams

