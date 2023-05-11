Where do the Bills rank in terms of miles traveled in 2023 schedule?

The Buffalo Bills rank in the middle of the pack in terms of miles they’ll be traveling during the 2023 NFL season, even if you count the games across the pond in London.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills rank right in the middle of the league for travel next season.

In total, Buffalo will travel 19,028 miles. That’s good for 15th most in the NFL.

In the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins will travel the most. Their 27,110 miles traveled is third-most in the entire league. Rounding out the division, the New England Patriots clock in with 23,299 while the New York Jets will be on the move the least, 14,282.

Here’s the full list of miles traveled by NFL teams in 2023:

Related

Power rankings: B/R puts Bills in Super Bowl picture after 2023 NFL draft 2023 NFL schedule release: Ranking the QBs the Bills will face Ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza speaks on prosecutors' findings

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire