Where do the Bills rank in positional spending among rest of NFL?
Heading into the 2023 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills sit in the latter half of the league in terms of salary cap space.
According to OverTheCap.com, the Bills have approximately $4.3 million in space. That means Buffalo only has the 23rd most money to work with in the NFL.
However, pre-draft, what really could be telling is how much of that cap space is spent on each position already. This could affect what positions the team uses their picks on.
With that, here’s that position-by-position breakdown for the Bills:
Offense
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Total spending: $107,518,973
NFL rank: 15th
QB
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Total spending: $20,753,981
NFL rank: 12th
RB
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Total spending: $6,595,469
NFL rank: 22nd
WR
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Total spending: $27,103,742
NFL rank: 14th
TE
Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Total spending: $8,049,500
NFL rank: 20th
O-line
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Total spending: $45,016,281
NFL rank: 12th
Defense
USAT
Total spending: $118,536,292
NFL rank: 4th
DT
Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Total spending: $30,427,333
NFL rank: 11th
DE
(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Total spending: $16,473,246
NFL rank: 23rd
LB
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Total spending: $14,084,492
NFL rank: 16th
S
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Total spending: $20,016,413
NFL rank: 7th
CB
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Total spending: $37,534,808
NFL rank: 2nd