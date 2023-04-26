Where do the Bills rank in positional spending among rest of NFL?

Heading into the 2023 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills sit in the latter half of the league in terms of salary cap space.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Bills have approximately $4.3 million in space. That means Buffalo only has the 23rd most money to work with in the NFL.

However, pre-draft, what really could be telling is how much of that cap space is spent on each position already. This could affect what positions the team uses their picks on.

With that, here’s that position-by-position breakdown for the Bills:

Offense

Total spending: $107,518,973

NFL rank: 15th

QB

Total spending: $20,753,981

NFL rank: 12th

RB

Total spending: $6,595,469

NFL rank: 22nd

WR

Total spending: $27,103,742

NFL rank: 14th

TE

Total spending: $8,049,500

NFL rank: 20th

O-line

Total spending: $45,016,281

NFL rank: 12th

Defense

Total spending: $118,536,292

NFL rank: 4th

DT

Total spending: $30,427,333

NFL rank: 11th

DE

Total spending: $16,473,246

NFL rank: 23rd

LB

Total spending: $14,084,492

NFL rank: 16th

S

Total spending: $20,016,413

NFL rank: 7th

CB

Total spending: $37,534,808

NFL rank: 2nd

