Where do the Bills rank in positional spending among rest of NFL?

There could be changes still to come with the Buffalo Bills roster during training camp.

But prior to the start of it, general manager Brandon Beane mostly has things set. That begs the question, following free agency and the 2023 NFL draft, where is Buffalo spending most of their salary cap space?

Here’s a position-by-position spending breakdown for the current Bills roster:

Quarterback:

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Total cap dollars: $20,753,981

Percent of cap: 9.11%

Number of players: 3

NFL rank: 13th

Running back

Bills running back James Cook (USAT)

Total cap dollars: $8,441,968

Percent of cap: 3.71%

Number of players: 5

NFL rank: 16th

Wide receiver

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Total cap dollars: $31,133,729

Percent of cap: 13.66%

Number of players: 13

NFL rank: 12th

Tight end

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Total cap dollars: $11,690,777

Percent of cap: 5.13%

Number of players: 6

NFL rank: 17th

Offense line

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Total cap dollars: $48,774,557

Percent of cap: 21.41%

Number of players: 17

NFL rank: 9th

Defensive line

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Total cap dollars: $43,920,247

Percent of cap: 19.28%

Number of players: 16

NFL rank: 10th

Linebacker

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (AP photo)

Total cap dollars: $19,636,933

Percent of cap: 8.62%

Number of players: 10

NFL rank: 22nd

Secondary

Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Total cap dollars: $59,638,664

Percent of cap: 26.18%

Number of players: 17

NFL rank: 1st

Special teams

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total cap dollars: $4,821,056

Percent of cap: 2.12%

Number of players: 3

NFL rank: 27th

Offense (total)

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Total cap dollars: $119,462,929

Percent of cap: 52.43%

Number of players: 41

NFL rank: 9th

Defense (total)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Total cap dollars: $118,144,661

Percent of cap: 51.85%

Number of players: 39

NFL rank: 2nd

** All numbers via Spotrac

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire