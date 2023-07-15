Where do the Bills rank in positional spending among rest of NFL?
There could be changes still to come with the Buffalo Bills roster during training camp.
But prior to the start of it, general manager Brandon Beane mostly has things set. That begs the question, following free agency and the 2023 NFL draft, where is Buffalo spending most of their salary cap space?
Here’s a position-by-position spending breakdown for the current Bills roster:
Quarterback:
Total cap dollars: $20,753,981
Percent of cap: 9.11%
Number of players: 3
NFL rank: 13th
Running back
Total cap dollars: $8,441,968
Percent of cap: 3.71%
Number of players: 5
NFL rank: 16th
Wide receiver
Total cap dollars: $31,133,729
Percent of cap: 13.66%
Number of players: 13
NFL rank: 12th
Tight end
Total cap dollars: $11,690,777
Percent of cap: 5.13%
Number of players: 6
NFL rank: 17th
Offense line
Total cap dollars: $48,774,557
Percent of cap: 21.41%
Number of players: 17
NFL rank: 9th
Defensive line
Total cap dollars: $43,920,247
Percent of cap: 19.28%
Number of players: 16
NFL rank: 10th
Linebacker
Total cap dollars: $19,636,933
Percent of cap: 8.62%
Number of players: 10
NFL rank: 22nd
Secondary
Total cap dollars: $59,638,664
Percent of cap: 26.18%
Number of players: 17
NFL rank: 1st
Special teams
Total cap dollars: $4,821,056
Percent of cap: 2.12%
Number of players: 3
NFL rank: 27th
Offense (total)
Total cap dollars: $119,462,929
Percent of cap: 52.43%
Number of players: 41
NFL rank: 9th
Defense (total)
Total cap dollars: $118,144,661
Percent of cap: 51.85%
Number of players: 39
NFL rank: 2nd
** All numbers via Spotrac