Where would the Bills pick if the 2021 NFL draft were held today?

The Buffalo Bills have played eight games so far in their 2020 campaign and have another eight to go. The Bills have put together a 6-2 record to this point, but as mentioned, plenty of more football to go, and a tough go of it in en route.

Thankfully because of their record, no one in Buffalo is really looking toward the 2021 NFL Draft in the slightest yet. The bar is much higher than that.

But hey, at least the Bills have a first-round pick at the draft (for now)? After sending their top pick to the Vikings for wide receiver Stefon Diggs last offseason, the Bills were without one at the recent draft.

So now what we’re getting to: If the upcoming draft was today, where would the Bills pick? Well, according to Tankathon, Buffalo would be picking very late. We’ll gladly take that. Additionally, a couple of Buffalo’s AFC East rivals are sitting pretty in the first round as things currently sit as well.

Here is the updated 2021 NFL draft order after Week 8’s games:

1. New York Jets (0-8)

2. New York Giants (1-7)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)

4. Miami Dolphins (via 1-6 Houston Texans)

5. Dallas Cowboys (2-6)

6. Atlanta Falcons (2-6)

7. Washington Football Team (2-5)

8. Los Angeles Chargers (2-5)

9. New England Patriots (2-5)

10. Minnesota Vikings (2-5)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1)

12. Carolina Panthers (3-5)

13. Detroit Lions (3-4)

14. Denver Broncos (3-4)

15. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

16. Miami Dolphins (4-3)

17. Las Vegas Raiders (4-3)

18. Chicago Bears (5-3)

——– playoff cutoff ————

19. Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1)

20. Cleveland Browns (5-3)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (via 5-3 Los Angeles Rams)

22. Indianapolis Colts (5-2)

23. Arizona Cardinals (5-2)

24. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

25. Green Bay Packers (5-2)

26. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

27. New Orleans Saints (5-2)

28. Buffalo Bills (6-2)

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

30. Kansas City Chiefs (7-1)

31. New York Jets (via 6-1 Seattle Seahawks)

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0)

