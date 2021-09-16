Where the Bills offense says it must improve against the Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills offense was not at the levels that many had hoped for in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Certainly the 2020 standard the group set for itself wasn’t there.

Up next, in another tough test, is the Miami Dolphins. While they don’t have a front-four like the Steelers do, Miami does have talent, particularly in their secondary.

But even after their dud and with the threat of starting the season at 0-2 staring them in the face, the Bills are not overthinking thing.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs left a little to be desired last week. But they both thought that opportunity was there and they just need to seize it.

“We just got to execute at a higher level,” Diggs said via video conference. “We did some things well; we didn’t do some things well. When you watch the tape it’s never as bad as it seems and it’s never as good as it seems.”

In Week 1, Allen missed a few chances to change the game himself. Penalties the offense took didn’t help, but neither did some missed deep balls from the quarterback. One to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders down the seam stood out.

But Allen’s not down on himself about the blown chances. While recognizing that the Dolphins pose a tough test, Allen said the lack of execution has him motivated.

“It’s going to be no easy task going against the team that we’re playing this week… we’re hungry,” Allen said via video conference.

Capitalizing on chances against the Steelers was difficult for Buffalo because of the pass rush Pittsburgh had led by the likes of TJ Watt. The Dolphins don’t have Watt, the 2020 sack leader, on their D-line.

As referenced, the Bills will have to hit on their chances because of the defensive backfield Miami has.

The likes of cornerbacks Bryon Jones and Xavien Howard can give many offense fits.

Allen acknowledged he’s very familiar with what the Dolphins defense can do to an offense, adding everything else in the past doesn’t matter.

“Sunday will be a good test against a really good in-division opponent. They’re playing well. Going back to last year, they played really well,” Allen said. “But this year’s a new year. What we did last year, what they did last year, really, what we did last week and what they did last week, it doesn’t matter. It’s a game plan week-to-week league. And we’ve got to go out there and execute.”

