Where do Bills land in AFC power rankings post-Julio Jones trade?

Right in the middle of the dead period for the NFL’s yearly schedule, the Titans pulled off a blockbuster.

In a trade with the Falcons, All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones moved over from the NFC South to the AFC South. Now in the same conference, the Bills know Jones’ acquisition could affect them.

Already a top team in the AFC, the Titans just got better (Not to mention, these two teams will faceoff next season, too). But now it begs the question, how much better are the Titans? We’ll find out on the field, but let’s not wait until September.

Instead, let’s have some mid-summer fun and decide if the Bills are still better than the Titans in a power ranking of our own.

We might be biased, but Bleacher Report helps us feel better about still thinking Buffalo is the better Super Bowl contender than the Titans. Following the trade, B/R ranked the top-six teams in the AFC and the Bills landed at No. 2 overall.

The lone team ahead of Buffalo was the reigning AFC champion Chiefs. Even the biggest Bills supporter can admit that’s likely true considering KC beat Buffalo twice just last season. The Bills have to prove they’re better than the Chiefs on the field, there’s nothing we can do or say otherwise, even in June.

Behind Buffalo we have a bit of a mixed bag on B/R’s list. The Ravens follow the Bills, rounding out the top-three. The Browns, Titans and Colts then finish out the full list, respectively.

Had the Colts held onto Phillip Rivers under center for another season, they could’ve been in contention for a No. 3 spot, but there’s too many unknowns with Carson Wentz moving forward. The Ravens certainly are a good candidate for that third hole, but the Browns might be the more deserving team after all the additions they made this offseason, including the signing of pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Related