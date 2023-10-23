Where do the Bills go from following loss to Patriots 'GMFB'
"GMFB" breaks down where do the Buffalo Bills go from following loss to the New England Patriots in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Bill Belichick isn't going anywhere any time soon.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
Can the Patriots turn their season around?
Let's have fun with a big overreaction to the 49ers-Cowboys game. And let's also look at why the Colts have a chance to win their division even without their starting QB, while the Patriots do not.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
Sunday's win over the Bills was nice for the Patriots, but is Bill Belichick the right coach for the future of the organization?
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
Something was different Sunday night for Miami, even from the blowout loss to the Bills a few weeks ago. And it could be the Dolphins' undoing against Super Bowl-caliber teams.
Scott Pianowski has plenty of praise for the Ravens after a dominant win — and fantasy performance — against the Lions.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
