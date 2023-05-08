Where each of the Bills’ draft picks ranked on pre-draft big boards
The Buffalo Bills did not leave the 2023 NFL draft with the largest of hauls. After a few trades, the Bills added six players in total.
But most of that six pack was well known throughout the pre-draft process. Some of these newest Bills players ranked very high on the big boards of NFL draft analysis.
Here’s a full board-by-board look at where all six selections the Bills made ranked on 2023 NFL draft big boards before the event:
Round 1, pick 25: TE Dalton Kincaid | Utah State
Draft Wire: 22
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com): 9
Dane Brugler (The Athletic): 20
Round 2, pick 59: OL O'Cyrus Torrence | Florida
Draft Wire: 9
Pro Football Focus: 30
Daniel Jeremiah: 41
Todd McShay: 42
Mel Kiper Jr.: 61
Dane Brugler: 37
Round 3, pick 91: LB Dorian Williams | Tulane
Draft Wire: 124
Pro Football Focus: 102
Daniel Jeremiah: 119
Todd McShay: 139
Mel Kiper Jr.: 110
Dane Brugler: 103
Round 5, pick No. 150: WR Justin Shorter | Florida
Draft Wire: N/A
Pro Football Focus: 257
Daniel Jeremiah: N/A
Todd McShay: 263
Me Kiper Jr.: N/A (43 for WR only)
Round 7, pick No. 230: OL Nick Broeker | Ole Miss
Draft Wire: 145
Pro Football Focus: 201
Daniel Jeremiah: N/A
Todd McShay: 185
Mel Kiper Jr.: N/A (10 for OG only)
Round 7, pick No. 252: CB Alex Austin | Oregon State
Draft Wire: N/A
Pro Football Focus: 284
Daniel Jeremiah: N/A
Todd McShay: 264
Mel Kiper Jr.: N/A (33 for CB only)