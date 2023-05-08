Where each of the Bills’ draft picks ranked on pre-draft big boards

The Buffalo Bills did not leave the 2023 NFL draft with the largest of hauls. After a few trades, the Bills added six players in total.

But most of that six pack was well known throughout the pre-draft process. Some of these newest Bills players ranked very high on the big boards of NFL draft analysis.

Here’s a full board-by-board look at where all six selections the Bills made ranked on 2023 NFL draft big boards before the event:

Round 1, pick 25: TE Dalton Kincaid | Utah State

Draft Wire: 22

Pro Football Focus: 10

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com): 9

Todd McShay (ESPN): 14

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): 19

Dane Brugler (The Athletic): 20

Round 2, pick 59: OL O'Cyrus Torrence | Florida

Draft Wire: 9

Pro Football Focus: 30

Daniel Jeremiah: 41

Todd McShay: 42

Mel Kiper Jr.: 61

Dane Brugler: 37

Round 3, pick 91: LB Dorian Williams | Tulane

Draft Wire: 124

Pro Football Focus: 102

Daniel Jeremiah: 119

Todd McShay: 139

Mel Kiper Jr.: 110

Dane Brugler: 103

Round 5, pick No. 150: WR Justin Shorter | Florida

Draft Wire: N/A

Pro Football Focus: 257

Daniel Jeremiah: N/A

Todd McShay: 263

Me Kiper Jr.: N/A (43 for WR only)

Dane Brugler:

Round 7, pick No. 230: OL Nick Broeker | Ole Miss

Draft Wire: 145

Pro Football Focus: 201

Daniel Jeremiah: N/A

Todd McShay: 185

Mel Kiper Jr.: N/A (10 for OG only)

Round 7, pick No. 252: CB Alex Austin | Oregon State

Draft Wire: N/A

Pro Football Focus: 284

Daniel Jeremiah: N/A

Todd McShay: 264

Mel Kiper Jr.: N/A (33 for CB only)

