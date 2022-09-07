Where Bills’ Dawson Knox ranks among highest-paid tight ends after extension

Dawson Knox received some well-deserved news thanks to the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday.

The Bills signed Knox to a four-year contract extension. The news dropped one day before the Bills’ season-opening contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Knox was set to enter 2022 on the final year of his rookie contract. Now he’s signed through 2026.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, terms of the deal include a total sum of $53.6 million with $31M guaranteed.

It doesn’t take much pondering to know that’s a lot of dough. With the ink dried, Knox moves forward as one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

Thanks to Spotrac, we can lock Knox into the sixth spot.

At an average of $13.4M per year, only five tight ends in the league make more on average than Knox.

A high sum, yes, but after Knox’s breakout 2021 season the Bills believe they’d seen enough to lock him in. And at that sixth positioning, there’s plenty of room for the team to look even smarter for locking Knox up to this contract since others could surpass him over the life of it.

For those curious, here’s the top-five highest-paid tight ends:

5. David Njoku (Browns): $13.7M

4. Mark Andrews (Ravens): $14M

3. Dallas Goedert (Eagles: $14.25M

2. Travis Kelce (Chiefs): $14.3M

1. George Kittle (49ers): $15M

