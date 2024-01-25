Advertisement

Where will Bill Belichick end up this season? | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz · Jori Epstein

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Jori Epstein discuss their surprise that Bill Belichick hasn’t found a landing spot yet and how much the Super Bowl champion head coach is willing to sacrifice for his next job. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.