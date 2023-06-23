Where Bijan Robinson ranks among highest paid NFL running backs

Former Texas running back Bijan Robinson was viewed by many as the best overall prospect in the most recent NFL Draft. He’s already garnered some lofty expectations without even taking so much as a preseason snap in the NFL.

The 2022 Doak Walker award winner was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, and is viewed as the perennial favorite to be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. While Robinson hasn’t taken the field for a game in Atlanta, he is someone that many believe can be a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. Especially when you consider his coach worked with Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While many are currently debating where Robinson should be drafted in fantasy football, one thing we do know is he ranks among the highest paid players at the running back position already. Let’s take a look at where Robinson ranks among NFL running backs in terms of total cash for the 2023 season according to NBC.

$10.85 Million

The Browns running back rounds out the top five, one spot ahead of Derrick Henry who makes $3 million less. Nick Chubb recorded career highs in carries, rush yards and total touchdowns in 2022, while averaging five yards per carry.

$10.965 Million

Despite the Packers not having an ideal season, Aaron Jones had a career year. He finished the season as a top-10 rusher and ended up being the most effective back, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also was a threat in the passing game following the departure of Davante Adams.

Advertisement

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

$11 Million

While the Saints struggled this past season, Alvin Kamara proved why he is considered one of the most dynamic backs in the league. The do-it-all back became the only player in NFL history with at least 700 rush yards and 400 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons in the league.

$12 Million

After being traded by the Panthers to San Francisco, Christian McCaffrey seemed like the answer to all of the 49ers problems. He racked up nearly 1,900 scrimmage yards on the season, and is in the conversation for best back in the NFL.

Advertisement

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

$13.72 Million

Without a single snap or carry to his name, Robinson will be making the most money in the NFL of any running back in the league. He may be the most hyped running back to enter the league in over a decade.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire