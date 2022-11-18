Where Bijan Robinson lands in Todd McShay’s updated 2023 NFL draft rankings
With just two regular season games left on the schedule, many fans are shifting their attention to the 2023 NFL draft.
Texas did not have a single player selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but that should dramatically change this year.
Bijan Robinson is widely considered the top running back for the 2023 NFL draft. The Longhorns have several other players such as Jordan Whittington, Roschon Johnson and Keondre Coburn that could hear their name called fairly early as well.
ESPN’s Todd McShay recently released his updated 2023 NFL draft rankings on Thursday. McShay listed his top 32 prospects in order and Texas’ Bijan Robinson landed within the top 10.
This is not meant to be a mock draft or projected draft order of any kind. NFL teams oftentimes choose a particular position of need rather than the best player available and vice versa.
Here’s a full look at McShay’s top 32 prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.
OLB Will Anderson Jr. – Alabama Crimson Tide
QB Bryce Young – Alabama Crimson Tide
QB CJ Stroud – Ohio State Buckeyes
DT Jalen Carter – Georgia Bulldogs
DE Myles Murphy – Clemson Tigers
DT Bryan Bresee – Clemson Tigers
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu – Penn State Nittany Lions
RB Bijan Robinson – Texas Longhorns
CB Kelee Ringo – Georgia Bulldogs
DE Tyree Wilson – Texas Tech Red Raiders
OT Paris Johnson Jr. – Ohio State Buckeyes
OT Peter Skoronski – Northwestern Wildcats
QB Will Levis – Kentucky Wildcats
TE Michael Mayer – Notre Dame Fighting Irish
WR Jordan Addison – USC Trojans
WR Quentin Johnson – TCU Horned Frogs
CB Christian Gonzalez – Oregon Ducks
CB Joey Porter Jr. – Penn State Nittany Lions
S Brian Branch – Alabama Crimson Tide
DE Lukas Van Ness – Iowa Hawkeyes
RB Jahmyr Gibbs – Alabama Crimson Tide
CB Cam Smith – South Carolina Gamecocks
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Ohio State Buckeyes
S Antonio Johnson – Texas A&M Aggies
G O’Cyrus Torrence – Florida Gators
OLB Nolan Smith – Georgia Bulldogs
DE Jared Verse – Florida State Seminoles
OT Broderick Jones – Georgia Bulldogs
ILB Trenton Simpson – Clemson Tigers
CB Clark Phillips III – Utah Utes
OLB BJ Ojulari – LSU Tigers
OLB Andre Carter II – Army Black Knights
