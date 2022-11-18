Where Bijan Robinson lands in Todd McShay’s updated 2023 NFL draft rankings

With just two regular season games left on the schedule, many fans are shifting their attention to the 2023 NFL draft.

Texas did not have a single player selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but that should dramatically change this year.

Bijan Robinson is widely considered the top running back for the 2023 NFL draft. The Longhorns have several other players such as Jordan Whittington, Roschon Johnson and Keondre Coburn that could hear their name called fairly early as well.

ESPN’s Todd McShay recently released his updated 2023 NFL draft rankings on Thursday. McShay listed his top 32 prospects in order and Texas’ Bijan Robinson landed within the top 10.

This is not meant to be a mock draft or projected draft order of any kind. NFL teams oftentimes choose a particular position of need rather than the best player available and vice versa.

Here’s a full look at McShay’s top 32 prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.

OLB Will Anderson Jr. – Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young – Alabama Crimson Tide QB CJ Stroud – Ohio State Buckeyes DT Jalen Carter – Georgia Bulldogs DE Myles Murphy – Clemson Tigers DT Bryan Bresee – Clemson Tigers OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu – Penn State Nittany Lions RB Bijan Robinson – Texas Longhorns CB Kelee Ringo – Georgia Bulldogs DE Tyree Wilson – Texas Tech Red Raiders OT Paris Johnson Jr. – Ohio State Buckeyes OT Peter Skoronski – Northwestern Wildcats QB Will Levis – Kentucky Wildcats TE Michael Mayer – Notre Dame Fighting Irish WR Jordan Addison – USC Trojans WR Quentin Johnson – TCU Horned Frogs CB Christian Gonzalez – Oregon Ducks CB Joey Porter Jr. – Penn State Nittany Lions S Brian Branch – Alabama Crimson Tide DE Lukas Van Ness – Iowa Hawkeyes RB Jahmyr Gibbs – Alabama Crimson Tide CB Cam Smith – South Carolina Gamecocks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Ohio State Buckeyes S Antonio Johnson – Texas A&M Aggies G O’Cyrus Torrence – Florida Gators OLB Nolan Smith – Georgia Bulldogs DE Jared Verse – Florida State Seminoles OT Broderick Jones – Georgia Bulldogs ILB Trenton Simpson – Clemson Tigers CB Clark Phillips III – Utah Utes OLB BJ Ojulari – LSU Tigers OLB Andre Carter II – Army Black Knights

