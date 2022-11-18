Where Bijan Robinson lands in Todd McShay’s updated 2023 NFL draft rankings

With just two regular season games left on the schedule, many fans are shifting their attention to the 2023 NFL draft.

Texas did not have a single player selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but that should dramatically change this year.

Bijan Robinson is widely considered the top running back for the 2023 NFL draft. The Longhorns have several other players such as Jordan Whittington, Roschon Johnson and Keondre Coburn that could hear their name called fairly early as well.

ESPN’s Todd McShay recently released his updated 2023 NFL draft rankings on Thursday. McShay listed his top 32 prospects in order and Texas’ Bijan Robinson landed within the top 10.

This is not meant to be a mock draft or projected draft order of any kind. NFL teams oftentimes choose a particular position of need rather than the best player available and vice versa.

Here’s a full look at McShay’s top 32 prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.

  1. OLB Will Anderson Jr. – Alabama Crimson Tide

  2. QB Bryce Young – Alabama Crimson Tide

  3. QB CJ Stroud – Ohio State Buckeyes

  4. DT Jalen Carter – Georgia Bulldogs

  5. DE Myles Murphy – Clemson Tigers

  6. DT Bryan Bresee – Clemson Tigers

  7. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu – Penn State Nittany Lions

  8. RB Bijan Robinson – Texas Longhorns

  9. CB Kelee Ringo – Georgia Bulldogs

  10. DE Tyree Wilson – Texas Tech Red Raiders

  11. OT Paris Johnson Jr. – Ohio State Buckeyes

  12. OT Peter Skoronski – Northwestern Wildcats

  13. QB Will Levis – Kentucky Wildcats

  14. TE Michael Mayer – Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  15. WR Jordan Addison – USC Trojans

  16. WR Quentin Johnson – TCU Horned Frogs

  17. CB Christian Gonzalez – Oregon Ducks

  18. CB Joey Porter Jr. – Penn State Nittany Lions

  19. S Brian Branch – Alabama Crimson Tide

  20. DE Lukas Van Ness – Iowa Hawkeyes

  21. RB Jahmyr Gibbs – Alabama Crimson Tide

  22. CB Cam Smith – South Carolina Gamecocks

  23. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Ohio State Buckeyes

  24. S Antonio Johnson – Texas A&M Aggies

  25. G O’Cyrus Torrence – Florida Gators

  26. OLB Nolan Smith – Georgia Bulldogs

  27. DE Jared Verse – Florida State Seminoles

  28. OT Broderick Jones – Georgia Bulldogs

  29. ILB Trenton Simpson – Clemson Tigers

  30. CB Clark Phillips III – Utah Utes

  31. OLB BJ Ojulari – LSU Tigers

  32. OLB Andre Carter II – Army Black Knights

