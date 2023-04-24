Where Bijan Robinson lands in PFF’s final Big Board ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is just days away.

Texas is expected to have at least five players drafted throughout the three-day event, a significant progress compared to zero selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Star running back Bijan Robinson is one of the top overall prospects in this draft class. The do-it-all running back is widely projected to be selected in the first round on Thursday night.

Some NFL draft analysts have Robinson rated as a top-five prospect, while others could see him falling to later in the first round due to the value of the position.

Pro Football Focus released their final Big Board ahead of the NFL draft on Monday and the former Longhorn landed within the top 10. PFF has Robinson at No. 8 overall, just behind Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

Here’s a look at PFF’s top 10 NFL draft prospects.

QB Bryce Young – Alabama Crimson Tide DL Jalen Carter – Georgia Bulldogs Edge Will Anderson Jr. – Alabama Crimson Tide CB Devon Witherspoon – Illinois Fighting Illini OT Peter Skoronski – Northwestern Wildcats QB CJ Stroud – Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Levis – Kentucky Wildcats RB Bijan Robinson – Texas Longhorns WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Ohio State Buckeyes TE Dalton Kincaid – Utah Utes

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire