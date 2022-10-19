Where Bijan Robinson lands in ESPN’s re-rank of the 2020 recruiting class

Texas hit the lottery with Bijan Robinson.

The former five-star prospect was highly touted coming out of high school and was named the Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year. Robinson announced his commitment to the Longhorns in August of 2019 and it was no doubt the biggest recruiting win of the Tom Herman era.

ESPN originally graded Robinson the No. 3 running back in the country for the 2020 recruiting class. After his fantastic collegiate production up to this point, he skyrocketed to their No. 4 overall player in the country from the 2020 cycle in their re-rank.

Here’s what ESPN had to say about the Heisman hopefuls re-rank.

Robinson has carried the offense for Steve Sarkisian in Austin, and after his fifth straight 100-yard game on Saturday, his coach said he isn’t sure that the 6-foot, 220-pound Robinson receives enough credit. He has been incredibly productive despite having to create on his own behind a below-average offensive line the past two years, as well as inconsistent quarterback play. Robinson runs with speed and power and creates big plays in the passing game. He has performed better than Tank Bigsby and Zach Evans, the backs ranked ahead of him in the 2020 class. Robinson is the consensus top RB prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

Robinson landed ahead of Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and just behind USC wide receiver Jordan Addison. Here’s a look at ESPN’s top five overall players in their latest re-rank of the 2020 class.

CJ Stroud - QB - Ohio State

Bijan Robinson - RB - Texas

Jordan Addison - WR - USC

Will Anderson Jr. - LB - Alabama

Bryce Young - QB - Alabama

