Where Big Ten teams stand in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

For the second week in a row, the Wisconsin Badgers did not make an appearance in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after losing at home to the now No. 8-ranked Michigan Wolverines 38-17.

Although the Badgers were no longer in the poll, several other Big Ten schools moved up in the latest Coaches Poll after having huge wins. Iowa was able to shut down the talented Maryland Terrapins, while Ohio State convincingly stopped Rutgers. The Ohio State win, along with Michigan’s blowout victory against the Badgers, has now made allowed four Big Ten teams to be ranked in the top 10.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week is Alabama(1), Georgia(2), Iowa(3), Penn State(4), Oklahoma(5), Cincinnati(6), Ohio State(7), Michigan(8), Oregon(9) and Brigham Young(10).

Wisconsin will face off next against former Badgers’ head coach Bret Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m CDT.

Below are the Big Ten teams represented in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

3. Iowa Hawkeyes

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

