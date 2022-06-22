Where Big Ten teams fall in recruiting rankings in late June

It’s the backbone of any big-time college football program. Those that go out and get the best players in recruiting, then develop them are going to win a lot of games. And we’ve seen that from the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

Who knows how things are going to shake out with the new Name, Image, and Likeness abilities out there, but we’re pretty certain in stating that the equation of winning will still rely on getting the best players on a year in and year out basis to mold into finely tuned athletic machines.

With that in mind, we thought we’d check in on how things look in recruiting before we start turning our attention to the upcoming season this fall and all that goes with previewing things in the summer.

Who is leading the pack in the Big Ten, and who has some more groceries to shop for in order to try and make a competitive meal at the adult table?

Here are the up-to-date 247Sports Team Composite Rankings of each Big Ten team in late June. As usual, we go from No. 14 and work our way down to No. 1.

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana reiterates stance on Ohio State going to B1G Championship Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 47.81

No. of commitments: 3

Average rating: 86.09

National ranking: 70

Maryland Terrapins

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley looks on during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 72.30

No. of commitments: 5

Average rating: 84.96

National ranking: 62

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan football borrows, ah-hem, steals tradition from Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh would owe Michigan a $1.5 million buyout if he were to leave this year.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 122.42

No. of commitments: 7

Average rating: 88.59

National ranking: 40

Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 124.30

No. of commitments: 11

Average rating: 85.57

National ranking: 39

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue's Jeff Brohm on Ohio State: 'We were lucky to hold 'em to 59'

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to players on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 134.22

No. of commitments: 9

Average rating: 86.75

National ranking: 29

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov. 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) walks off the field after a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 137.00

No. of commitments: 9

Average rating: 87.18

National ranking: 27

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (67) and Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke (34) celebrate Wisconsin’s first touchdown in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 141.89

No. of commitments: 11

Average rating: 86.48

National ranking: 25

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

A Big 10 logo in the Hale Center lobby is shown before the football media day availability Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 142.32

No. of commitments: 14

Average rating: 85.48

National ranking: 24

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 161.96

No. of commitments: 12

Average rating: 86.59

National ranking: 17

Michigan State Spartans

Sep 8, 2018; Tempe, AZ, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 180.33

No. of commitments: 11

Average rating: 89.62

National ranking: 13

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck (center) celebrates with the trophy alongside players Tyler Nubin (left) and Ky Thomas (right) after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Chase Field. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 181.07

No. of commitments: 18

Average rating: 86.025

National ranking: 12

Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 200.41

No. of commitments: 18

Average rating: 87.19

National ranking: 8

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: The Columbus Dispatch

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 221.79

No. of commitments: 14

Average rating: 90.68

National ranking: 3

Ohio State Buckeyes

ESPN believes Ohio State has a good chance of winning out in 2022

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Where things stand with 2023 recruiting

Total score: 247.49

No. of commitments: 13

Average rating: 94.15

National ranking: 2

