Where Big Ten teams’ 2024 recruiting classes rank entering the summer

The calendar is just about set to shift into the summer months. Spring football has come and gone and the predictions season is fully upon us.

There’s Big Ten win totals and so much to dissect between now and when the 2023 college football season actually kicks off. With spring visits having come and gone, that also means there could be a landslide of commitments right around the corner nationally.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have already had a nice run on the recruiting trail over the past several months. Dating back to April 1, Iowa has reeled in five commitments to its 2024 recruiting class.

The Hawkeyes got off to a quick start with some in-state products in the 2024 class, too. In all, Iowa currently has 11 commits. Where does the Hawkeyes’ class currently rank among Big Ten foes and nationally?

Let’s take a look below at each Big Ten team’s class thus far per 247Sports‘ team rankings.

Indiana Hoosiers

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

B1G class ranking: No. 14

National class ranking: No. 68

Top commits: TE Brody Kosin, ATH Javier Etheridge, IOL Mitch Verstegen

Early thoughts: The Hoosiers’ finished the 2023 cycle with a respectable 42nd-ranked class nationally. Will Tom Allen still be around to coach last year’s class or this one once the ink dries come December, though?

Illinois Fighting Illini

(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)

B1G class ranking: No. 13

National class ranking: No. 65

Top commits: QB Trey Petty, DL Angelo McCullom, OT Brandon Hansen

Early thoughts: Bret Bielema and the Illini have found a quarterback they like in Trey Petty out of Starkville, Miss. These are Illinois’ only three commits thus far and each are three-star prospects.

Michigan State Spartans

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

B1G class ranking: No. 12

National class ranking: No. 63

Top commits: CB Jaylen Thompson, IOL Andrew Dennis, IOL Logan Bennett

Early thoughts: Mel Tucker and Michigan State landed a commitment from one blue-chip prospect in cornerback Jaylen Thompson already. Can they land the five-star defensive tackle they’re in the mix for in David Stone?

Maryland Terrapins

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

B1G class ranking: No. 11

National class ranking: No. 52

Top commits: LB Justin Okoronkwo, EDGE Anthony Reddick, CB Lakhi Roland

Early thoughts: Maryland’s top commit comes to the Terps from Germany. Linebacker Justin Okoronkwo, edge rusher Anthony Reddick and cornerback Lakhi Roland are a nice start defensively for the Terps in 2024.

Northwestern Wildcats

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

B1G class ranking: No. 10

National class ranking: No. 41

Top commits: IOL Gabe VanSickle, TE Patrick Schaller, DL Dillan Johnson

Early thoughts: Even though things went very poorly on the field in 2022, there’s at least a sliver of hope here with the start to this class. The ‘Cats already have a pair of commits along the offensive and defensive lines to go with one tight end pledge.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

B1G class ranking: No. 9

National class ranking: No. 33

Top commits: ATH Roger Gradney, LB Willis McGahee IV, TE Ian Flynt

Early thoughts: The Huskers‘ top commit so far was their first commit in the 2024 class under new head coach Matt Rhule. A speedster out of Texas, Roger Gradney is a blue-chip talent per 247Sports. The Huskers also have a commitment from Willis McGahee IV. He’s the son of former great Miami back and longtime NFL back Willis McGahee.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Tanya Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

B1G class ranking: No. 8

National class ranking: No. 27

Top commits: ATH Gabriel Winowich, WR Isaiah Crumpler, QB AJ Surace

Early thoughts: Look at, Rutgers! The Scarlet Knights are just outside the top 25 with their collection of eight commits right now. It is headlined by blue-chip athlete Gabriel Winowich out of Michigan. The Scarlet Knights won out over Maryland in Winowich’s recruitment.

Purdue Boilermakers

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

B1G class ranking: No. 7

National class ranking: No. 24

Top commits: QB Marcos Davila, S D’Mon Marable, ATH Jaheim Merriweather

Early thoughts: New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell landed four-star quarterback Marcos Davila out of Midland Legacy to give this class a jumpstart. It’ll be interesting to see what first-year head coach Ryan Walters and his staff can piece together in their first cycle together.

Wisconsin Badgers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

B1G class ranking: No. 6

National class ranking: No. 22

Top commits: TE Grant Stec, TE Rob Booker, QB Mabrey Mettauer

Early thoughts: Wisconsin won out over Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida and Illinois for blue-chip tight end Grant Stec. About a month after the Badgers hired Luke Fickell they landed the commitment from quarterback Mabrey Mettauer.

Iowa Hawkeyes

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

B1G class ranking: No. 5

National class ranking: No. 15

Top commits: IOL Cody Fox, LB Derek Weisskopf, LB Cam Buffington

Early thoughts: Don’t look now, but Iowa is stacking classes and talent together. Iowa has cleaned up in-state, landing commitments from six of the top seven players within the Hawkeye state per 247Sports. Iowa just might land the top player as well, offensive tackle Grant Brix. Mix in five other commitments outside state lines and you have one of the best classes so far in 2024.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

B1G class ranking: No. 4

National class ranking: No. 13

Top commits: IOL Riley Sunram, S Koi Perich, DL Jide Abasiri

Early thoughts: Minnesota and P.J. Fleck are rolling so far in 2024. The Gophers already have 14 commitments. Similar to Iowa, Minnesota has six in-state commits.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

B1G class ranking: No. 3

National class ranking: No. 6

Top commits: ATH Quinton Martin, IOL Donovan Harbour, IOL Cooper Cousins

Early thoughts: James Franklin and Penn State landed the No. 8 and No. 14 classes per 247Sports in each of the last two cycles. Now, Franklin and Penn State are sitting pretty inside the top 10 as the calendar rolls into the summer.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

B1G class ranking: No. 2

National class ranking: No. 3

Top commits: WR Jeremiah Smith, WR Mylan Graham, QB Air Noland

Early thoughts: The Buckeyes keep on reloading with elite skill talent. Both Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham are rated as five-star wide receivers by 247Sports, while Air Noland is a four-star quarterback. Eleven of Ohio State’s 13 commits are blue-chip players per 247Sports.

Michigan Wolverines

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

B1G class ranking: No. 1

National class ranking: No. 1

Top commits: QB Jadyn Davis, TE Brady Prieskorn, RB Jordan Marshall

Early thoughts: Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis headlines this class along with an elite tight end and running back in Brady Prieskorn and Jordan Marshall. Michigan has 11 blue-chip commits and 17 overall.

