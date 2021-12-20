Where each Big Ten team landed in the latest AP Top 25 poll

After a close win over Nicholls State and due to other ranked teams dropping games, Wisconsin found themselves back in the AP Top 25 poll in Week 7.

The Badgers jumped back in at the No. 24 spot, despite struggling to get past Nicholls State in their lone game of the week. The Big Ten had three teams land in the top 15 spots, as Purdue once again led the way for the conference.

Wisconsin hosts Morgan State on Thursday in their lone game of the week. Big Ten play kicks into full gear on Monday, January 3 as the Badgers visit Purdue.

Here is a look at where the Big Ten stands in the latest AP Top 25 poll:

Wisconsin: No. 24

Ohio State: No. 14

Michigan State: No. 11

Purdue: No. 3

