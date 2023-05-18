Where Big Ten coaches rank in CBS Sports 2023 head coach rankings

There are 69 Power Five teams in college football and 14 Big Ten teams, yet six coaches from the premier midwestern conference made the top 25 in CBS Sports’ latest Power Five head coaches ranking.

The conference has its big three — Michigan football, Ohio State, and Penn State — while others tend to rise and fall any given year, particularly in the West. We’ve seen Iowa, Purdue, Northwestern, and Wisconsin all flirt with being in the driver’s seat, but they’ve all been knocked off by the three aforementioned teams from the East.

Taking into account all 69 head coaches across the Power Five, here is how each Big Ten coach ranks overall as well as against each other.

Jim Harbaugh - Michigan football

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 5 13-1 9

If you win two-straight games against Ohio State, two-straight Big Ten Championships, and make the College Football Playoff semifinals for two-straight years, you’re in rarefied air. The Big Ten currently goes through Ann Arbor, but we’ll see how the talent-laden Wolverines respond to the pressure of winning in 2023.

Harbaugh is now behind only Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney, and Lincoln Riley on the CBS Sports list.

Ryan Day - Ohio State Buckeyes

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 8 11-2 6

Once the top dog in the conference, after losing a second straight to rival Michigan, Day is now the second-highest ranked coach in the Big Ten according to CBS Sports. He’s now 1-2 against the Wolverines and will have a new QB under center to work with while trying to figure out how to get back to even.

Luke Fickell - Wisconsin Badgers

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 9 7-6 14

Quick disambiguation: the 2022 rank and won-loss record belong to former coach Paul Chryst.

After taking Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff two years ago, Fickell is in Madison to overhaul the Badgers and bring them into modernity. It may not be a quick fix, but he’ll have RB Braelon Allen to lean on as he gets his feet wet in a new situation.

James Franklin - Penn State Nittany Lions

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 10 11-2 15

A nice rebound year that saw Penn State lose only to Michigan and Ohio State, there’s a lot of buzz in Happy Valley with Drew Allar taking over at QB while the running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen enter their sophomore year.

Bret Bielema - Illinois Fighting Illini

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 21 8-5 38

A huge jump in terms of the rank and amount of respect he’s getting, Bielema showed why he was a sought-after commodity when he was at Wisconsin some years back. Though the luster wore off, he brought respectability back to the football program in Champaign that seemed beyond repair.

PJ Fleck - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 24 9-4 23

Quietly, Minnesota had the best overall record in the Big Ten West, and thus PJ Fleck moves up a spot. We’ll see how he’ll fare now that he’ll no longer have Tanner Morgan and Mo Ibrahim.

Matt Rhule - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 27 4-8 53

Quick disambiguation: the 2022 rank and won-loss record belong to former coach Scott Frost.

Rhule made Temple respectable and then turned around a sanctioned Baylor when no one thought he could. The Huskers should have a level of seriousness that Frost couldn’t provide, but it may take a year or two before we start to see the results.

Kirk Ferentz - Iowa Hawkeyes

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 30 8-5 13

Down 17 spots from a year ago, Iowa managed to still have a nasty defense but also continued to have the most inept offense in the country. The Hawkeyes brought in former Michigan football QB Cade McNamara and TE Erick All and former Ohio State WR Kaleb Brown, so things very well could turn around quickly in Iowa City.

Pat Fitzgerald - Northwestern Wildcats

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 45 1-11 21

Fitzgerald also took a bit of a nosedive after Northwestern won the season opener against Nebraska and then rattled off 11-straight losses. It’s difficult to win in Evanston but generally speaking, Fitzgerald has fielded much better teams than what we’re seeing lately. The quarterback situation remains a huge issue.

Mel Tucker - Michigan State Spartans

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 47 5-7 24

Tucker was actually in the headline as being one of the few Power Five coaches that took a dive in the rankings, as MSU went from 11-2 to not even making a bowl game. What a difference Kenneth Walker makes.

It’ll be interesting to see if there is any modicum of improvement given the substantial personnel losses in East Lansing.

Mike Locksley - Maryland Terrapins

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 49 8-5 50

So Locksley rose a spot after winning one more game than he had the year before. He kept things close against Michigan and nearly beat Ohio State, so the program appears to be on the right path. We’ll see if the Terps can take the next step and beat one of its Big Ten East rivals.

Greg Schiano - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 50 4-8 36

After a step forward in 2021, Rutgers somewhat stagnated in 2022. Of course, it’s difficult to make headway with a team that’s historically struggled while also having to face Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State every year. It’s unlikely the Scarlet Knights beat any of those three anytime soon, so they have to basically run the table outside of those games in order to get to the next tier.

Tom Allen - Indiana Hoosiers

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 62 4-8 40

It wasn’t as bad as 2021, yet Allen continued to drop after a stellar 2020 campaign. The Hoosiers had something of an offensive mentality shift late-season and it paid off dividends, going from pass-happy to running the ball more effectively. Still, he’ll have an uphill battle to bring IU back to respectability in 2023.

Ryan Walters - Purdue Boilermakers

Overall rank 2022 W-L 2022 rank 64 8-6 30

Quick disambiguation: the 2022 rank and won-loss record belong to former coach Jeff Brohm.

Walters is last considering he’s a completely unproven commodity as a head coach. Despite stellar results as Illinois’ defensive coordinator a year ago, taking over Purdue and its offensive-minded philosophy under Brohm could equal some growing pains. The personnel is also much more bare given some of the departures, so Walters will have a tall task ahead of him this year.

