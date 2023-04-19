Where each Big team football team falls in ESPN’s initial FPI rankings for 2023
ESPN released their initial Football Power Index (FPI) rankings on Tuesday.
The statistical system that measures a team’s strength and predicts future performance believes Texas could be a contender for the College Football Playoff in 2023.
The FPI rankings are not meant to be a Top 25 poll of any kind. It more so measures and combines past performance, returning starters, recruiting rankings and more.
Texas is the only Big 12 team to land in the top 10 nationally and is the 54.4% favorite to take home the conference title this season. Kansas sits at the tail end of the FPI rankings in terms of the Big 12, which is quite surprising considering their progress last season.
Here’s a look at where each Big 12 team lands in ESPN’s initial FPI rankings for 2023.
No. 68: Kansas Jayhawks
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
No. 14 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: -1.2
No. 68 nationally
No. 60: BYU Cougars
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
No. 13 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 1.0
No. 60 nationally
No. 57: West Virginia Mountaineers
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
No. 12 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 1.4
No. 57 nationally
No. 54: Houston Cougars
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
No. 11 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 2.5
No. 54 nationally
No. 48: Cincinnati Bearcats
Syndication: The Enquirer
No. 10 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 4.9
No. 48 nationally
No. 43: Iowa State Cyclones
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Network
No. 9 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 5.6
No. 43 nationally
No. 38: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
No. 8 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 6.9
No. 38 nationally
No. 27: Kansas State Wildcats
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
No. 7 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 9.8
No. 27 nationally
No. 26: UCF Knights
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
No. 6 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 10.0
No. 26 nationally
No. 23: Baylor Bears
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
No. 5 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 10.7
No. 23 nationally
No. 22: Texas Tech Red Raiders
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
No. 4 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 10.8
No. 22 nationally
No. 17: TCU Horned Frogs
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 13.0
No. 17 nationally
No. 11: Oklahoma Sooners
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
No. 2 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 16.9
No. 11 nationally
No. 5: Texas Longhorns
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 1 in the Big 12
ESPN FPI: 21.9
No. 5 nationally