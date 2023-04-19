Where each Big team football team falls in ESPN’s initial FPI rankings for 2023

ESPN released their initial Football Power Index (FPI) rankings on Tuesday.

The statistical system that measures a team’s strength and predicts future performance believes Texas could be a contender for the College Football Playoff in 2023.

The FPI rankings are not meant to be a Top 25 poll of any kind. It more so measures and combines past performance, returning starters, recruiting rankings and more.

Texas is the only Big 12 team to land in the top 10 nationally and is the 54.4% favorite to take home the conference title this season. Kansas sits at the tail end of the FPI rankings in terms of the Big 12, which is quite surprising considering their progress last season.

Here’s a look at where each Big 12 team lands in ESPN’s initial FPI rankings for 2023.

No. 68: Kansas Jayhawks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: -1.2

No. 68 nationally

No. 60: BYU Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

No. 13 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 1.0

No. 60 nationally

No. 57: West Virginia Mountaineers

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 1.4

No. 57 nationally

No. 54: Houston Cougars

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 2.5

No. 54 nationally

No. 48: Cincinnati Bearcats

Syndication: The Enquirer

No. 10 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 4.9

No. 48 nationally

No. 43: Iowa State Cyclones

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Network

No. 9 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 5.6

No. 43 nationally

No. 38: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 6.9

No. 38 nationally

No. 27: Kansas State Wildcats

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 9.8

No. 27 nationally

No. 26: UCF Knights

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 10.0

No. 26 nationally

No. 23: Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 10.7

No. 23 nationally

No. 22: Texas Tech Red Raiders

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

No. 4 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 10.8

No. 22 nationally

No. 17: TCU Horned Frogs

Story continues

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 13.0

No. 17 nationally

No. 11: Oklahoma Sooners

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 2 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 16.9

No. 11 nationally

No. 5: Texas Longhorns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 in the Big 12

ESPN FPI: 21.9

No. 5 nationally

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire