Where is 'Big Noon Kickoff'? Why Fox passed Michigan-Indiana for Notre Dame-USC rivalry

"Big Noon Kickoff" is headed to Notre Dame-USC this week. But it's also making its first trip to Ann Arbor this season for Michigan-Indiana.

For the second time this year (and all time), "Big Noon Kickoff" is going to be on-site at a game it's not broadcasting in the noon kickoff slot on Fox. The pregame show will be in South Bend, Indiana for Notre Dame-USC while Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson will be in Ann Arbor to call Michigan-Indiana at noon.

ESPN's rival pregame show, "College GameDay," often goes to games they aren't broadcasting, notably including the last two matchups between Michigan and Ohio State.

But "Big Noon Kickoff," which started in 2019, had not hosted their live pregame show from a different site until this year. It hosted their live pregame show in Boulder, Coloroado for the Buffaloes' game vs. Colorado State on Sept. 16 — which airied on ESPN late at night — instead of attending Penn State-Illinois, the game that aired at noon on Fox.

With this now being the second trip to a school not featured as the noon kickoff game on Fox, this could be part of an ongoing commitment from the network to branch out and host the show at more schools. "Big Noon Kickoff" earned criticism for going to four Michigan games in a row in 2022, and it appears like they took that criticism to heart.

Where is 'Big Noon Kickoff' this week?

"Big Noon Kickoff" will air live from South Bend for Notre Dame vs. USC, which will air live on NBC/Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The traditional noon timeslot on Fox will remain with Michigan vs. Indiana, which will kick off just after the close of the "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why 'Big Noon Kickoff' passed Michigan-Indiana for Notre Dame-USC