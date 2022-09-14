Where Big 12 teams land in the latest bowl projections from USA TODAY Sports

With week 2 of the 2022 college football season in the books, it is time to take a peek at the latest bowl projections. Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports breaks down his weekly update.

In all, there are eight Big 12 teams projected to take part in bowl season. Texas Tech (2-0) and West Virginia (0-2) are the two schools on the outside looking in. It remains to be seen if that will indeed be the case by season’s end. The Red Raiders are gearing up for a clash with the No. 12 NC State on Saturday. The Mountaineers are looking for their first win as they host Towson on Saturday.

All four of the future Big 12 teams made the cut for three bowl games.

Birmingham Bowl: Central Florida Knights vs LSU Tigers

Military Bowl: Houston Cougars vs North Carolina Tar Heels

Cotton Bowl: BYU Cougars vs Cincinnati Bearcats

Longhorns Wire breaks down the current Big 12’s lastest bowl projections:

Dec. 27: First Responders Bowl

Kansas Jayhawks vs Washington State Cougars

Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Don’t look now but the Kansas Jayhawks are getting some early season love in the latest bowl projections. Can they keep up the momentum of the early 2-0 start?

Dec. 27: Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Iowa State Cyclones vs Minnesota Golden Gophers

Stadium: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

The Cyclones are coming off their first win over Iowa since 2014, Both wins came in Iowa City. Iowa State is among the teams to monitor in the Big 12 given who they lost from last year’s team.

Dec. 28: Liberty Bowl

Baylor Bears vs Florida Gators

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

The Bears are coming off a Big 12 Championship in 2021 but their loss to BYU has projections dropping them completely out of the New Years Six games.

Dec. 28: Texas Bowl

TCU Horned Frogs vs Auburn Tigers

Stadium: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

The Horned Frogs are looking to return to bowl action after a disappointing display in 2021. New head coach Sonny Dykes has the TCU faithful buzzing after a quick 2-0 start to the season.

Dec. 29: Cheez-It Bowl

Kansas State Wildcats vs North Carolina State Wolfpack

Stadium: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Kansas State is another Big 12 team looking to bounce back in 2022. They are 2-0 and recently defeated former conference foe Missouri of the SEC. Can Chris Kleiman return them to their former glory?

Dec. 29: Alamo Bowl

Texas Longhorns vs Southern California Trojans

Stadium: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

It would be a return to a familiar place for the Longhorns, Texas’ last two bowl appearances were in San Antonio. They knocked off Utah in 2019 and Colorado in 2020. This would also pit Steve Sarkisian against his former team to close out the 2022 campaign.

Dec. 31: Sugar Bowl

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Stadium: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

If this holds true, the Cowboys would play in the New Years Six for the second-straight season. Last year they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl. Mike Gundy last took the Pokes to the Sugar Bowl during the 2015 season.

Dec. 31: CFP semifinal (Peach Bowl)

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

The Sooners returning to the CFP would be a major win during the first year of the Brent Venables era. However, drawing the defending national champions seems like the tallest of tasks for them in 2022.

