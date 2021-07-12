Where each Big 12 team ranks in ESPN’s updated FPI

Using team strengths coupled with their offensive, defensive and special teams projected value, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) predicts how teams will finish the 2021 college football season.

The Big 12 is all over the board, but the conference is finally receiving the respect it deserves. The FPI foresees the Big 12 having the second-toughest conference schedule in the nation. The most recent rankings feature five teams in the top 25.

Although Oklahoma has been sitting pretty at the top for a while now, this season could be the best conference competition it has faced since before the days of clamoring for Texas to be back.

Let’s take a look where each of the Big 12 teams ranked in ESPN’s most recent FPI rankings.

No. 119: Kansas

No. 67: Kansas State

No. 42: Baylor

No. 39: Texas Tech

No. 35: West Virginia

No. 19: Oklahoma State

No. 16: TCU

No. 9: Iowa State

No. 7: Texas

No. 3: Oklahoma

