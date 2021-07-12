Where each Big 12 team ranks in ESPN’s updated FPI
Using team strengths coupled with their offensive, defensive and special teams projected value, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) predicts how teams will finish the 2021 college football season.
The Big 12 is all over the board, but the conference is finally receiving the respect it deserves. The FPI foresees the Big 12 having the second-toughest conference schedule in the nation. The most recent rankings feature five teams in the top 25.
Although Oklahoma has been sitting pretty at the top for a while now, this season could be the best conference competition it has faced since before the days of clamoring for Texas to be back.
Let’s take a look where each of the Big 12 teams ranked in ESPN’s most recent FPI rankings.
No. 119: Kansas
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
No. 67: Kansas State
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
No. 42: Baylor
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
No. 39: Texas Tech
AP Photo/Brad Tollefson
No. 35: West Virginia
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
No. 19: Oklahoma State
AP Photo/Brody Schmidt
No. 16: TCU
Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
No. 9: Iowa State
Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports
No. 7: Texas
Jay Janner-USA TODAY NETWORK
No. 3: Oklahoma
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
