Where each Big 12 team ranks in ESPN’s updated FPI

ESPN’s Football Power Index has high expectations for Texas this season.

The FPI is a computer based ranking system that incorporates recruiting, returning production, overall team talent, etc.

Texas is favored in all but one game on the 2022 schedule according to ESPN’s FPI. The Week 2 matchup against No. 1 Alabama is the only game where the Longhorns do not have the edge.

The Longhorns rank No. 7 in the country and atop the Big 12 conference in the preseason FPI, despite the forgettable 5-7 campaign a year ago.

The return of Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and a total roster revamp by the Texas coaching staff sparks reason for excitement around the program. Year two under Steve Sarkisian could be a breakout season for the Longhorns and the computer analytics seem to agree.

Here is a look at where each Big 12 team stands in ESPN’s FPI ahead of the 2022 season. Texas and Oklahoma sit at the top with Oklahoma State and Baylor not far behind.

Kansas (Big 12 rank: No. 10, National rank: No. 106)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia (Big 12 rank: No. 9, National rank: No. 51)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech (Big 12 rank: No. 8, National rank: No. 49)

Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Kansas State (Big 12 rank: No. 7, National rank: No. 43)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

TCU (Big 12 rank: No. 6, National rank: No. 42)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State (Big 12 rank: No. 5, National rank: No. 31)

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor (Big 12 rank: No. 4, National rank: No. 22)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State ( Big 12 rank: No. 3, National rank No. 14)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (Big 12 rank: No. 2, National rank: No. 8)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Texas (Big 12 rank: No. 1, National rank: No. 7)

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

