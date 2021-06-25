Where each Big 12 team lands in Athlon Sports’ college football rankings for 2021
Athlon Sports released their top 25 rankings in May. Now, they’ve taken it a step further and predicted where every FBS team will finish at the conclusion of the 2021 college football season.
The typical powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma are unsurprisingly atop the rankings and are Athlon Sports’ projected playoff teams.
Coastal Carolina and Louisiana found their way in the top 25, while Cincinnati appeared in the top 10. In regards to the Big 12 conference, four teams landed in the top 25, including TCU.
Here’s where each Big 12 team is projected to land at the conclusion of the 2021 season:
No. 115: Kansas
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
No. 73: Texas Tech
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
No. 58: Baylor
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
No. 53: Kansas State
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
No. 33: West Virginia
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
No. 28: Oklahoma State
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
No. 25: TCU
Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
No. 20: Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
No. 7: Iowa State
Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3: Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
