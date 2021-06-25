Where each Big 12 team lands in Athlon Sports’ college football rankings for 2021

Athlon Sports released their top 25 rankings in May. Now, they’ve taken it a step further and predicted where every FBS team will finish at the conclusion of the 2021 college football season.

The typical powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma are unsurprisingly atop the rankings and are Athlon Sports’ projected playoff teams.

Coastal Carolina and Louisiana found their way in the top 25, while Cincinnati appeared in the top 10. In regards to the Big 12 conference, four teams landed in the top 25, including TCU.

Here’s where each Big 12 team is projected to land at the conclusion of the 2021 season:

No. 115: Kansas

Kyron Johnson

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

No. 73: Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 58: Baylor

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 53: Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 33: West Virginia

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

No. 28: Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25: TCU

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20: Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7: Iowa State

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3: Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

1

1