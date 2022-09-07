Where each Big 12 team lands in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank after Week 1
There was no shortage of excitement during Week 1 of the 2022 college football season.
The Big 12 Conference in particular performed very well. West Virginia was the only team in the conference to lose their season opener.
Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech each defeated their opponents convincingly, while Oklahoma State and TCU had a bit more competitive games.
Many Big 12 teams saw their rankings rise in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank after Week 1. However, Texas actually dropped one spot likely due to inferior competition and is listed as the fifth-best team in the conference.
Here’s a look at where each Big 12 team lands in the re-rank after Week 1.
No. 96: Kansas
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
No. 82: Texas Tech
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
No. 81: West Virginia
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
No. 69: TCU
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
No. 55: Iowa State
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
No. 43: Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
No. 32: Kansas State
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
No. 19: Oklahoma State
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
No. 10: Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
No. 6: Oklahoma
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK