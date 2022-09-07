Where each Big 12 team lands in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank after Week 1

There was no shortage of excitement during Week 1 of the 2022 college football season.

The Big 12 Conference in particular performed very well. West Virginia was the only team in the conference to lose their season opener.

Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech each defeated their opponents convincingly, while Oklahoma State and TCU had a bit more competitive games.

Many Big 12 teams saw their rankings rise in USA TODAY Sports’ re-rank after Week 1. However, Texas actually dropped one spot likely due to inferior competition and is listed as the fifth-best team in the conference.

Here’s a look at where each Big 12 team lands in the re-rank after Week 1.

No. 96: Kansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

No. 82: Texas Tech

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

No. 81: West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

No. 69: TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 55: Iowa State

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 43: Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 32: Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19: Oklahoma State

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10: Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6: Oklahoma

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire