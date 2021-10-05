Where each Big 12 team lands in ESPN’s updated FPI rankings after Week 5

As we enter Week 6 of the 2021 college football season, the Big 12 title is completely up for grabs.

Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Iowa State appear to be the leaders of the pack at the point, but dark horses such as Kansas State, TCU, or even Texas Tech are talented enough to spoil the conference hopes of others.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are the only two undefeated teams in the Big 12 right now, but are they the most dangerous?

Texas arguably has the most lethal offense in the conference behind first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and Heisman contender Bijan Robinson. It’s certainly too early to count out Iowa State, too. Is Baylor a legitimate contender? There’s too many questions on the table right now, and a lot of football left to be played.

Longhorns Wire has been following ESPN’s Football Power Index throughout the season to see how each Big 12 team is stacking up amongst their conference foes, as well as the college football world as a whole.

As we enter Week 6, three Big 12 programs land in the top 10 of ESPN’s updated FPI. The middle of the pack is neck and neck, while Kansas is now in the negatives.

Here’s where each of them landed this week:

Kansas

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 121 in the country

No. 10 in the Big 12

FPI: -18.6

Current record: 1-4

Kansas State

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 55 in the country

No. 9 in the Big 12

FPI: 3.2

Current record: 3-2

Texas Tech

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 47 in the country

No. 8 in the Big 12

FPI: 5.1

Current record: 4-1

West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 38 in the country

No. 8 in the Big 12

FPI: 6.1

Current record: 2-3

TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 37 in the country

No. 6 in the Big 12

FPI: 6.2

Current record: 2-2

Baylor

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 35 in the country

No. 5 in the Big 12

FPI: 6.5

Current record: 4-1

Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 34 in the country

No. 4 in the Big 12

FPI: 6.5

Current record: 5-0

Iowa State

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 9

No. 3 in the Big 12

FPI: 15.8

Current record: 3-2

Texas

Tim Warner/Getty Images

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 8 in the country

No. 2 in the Big 12

FPI: 16.0

Current record: 4-1

Oklahoma

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 4 in the country

No. 1 in the Big 12

FPI: 18.3

Current record: 5-0

