Where each Big 12 team lands in latest bowl projections

With only one regular season game left on the schedule, we’re starting to see what bowl game each Big 12 program could be a fit for.

The TCU Horned Frogs are still in the College Football Playoff race and will face either Kansas State or Texas in the Big 12 Championship in December. If they are to win their final regular season game against Iowa State and secure the Big 12 title, Sonny Dykes squad will reach the four-team playoff.

It’s been a solid season elsewhere around the Big 12. Over 80% of the conference has qualified for a bowl game, including Texas Tech and Kansas.

In USA TODAY Sports’ updated bowl projections, several intriguing matchups could form. Erick Smith’s bowl projections have Spencer Rattler facing his former team, Oklahoma, in the Liberty Bowl. Texas would face a solid ACC foe.

Here’s a look at what bowl game each Big 12 program is projected to play in at this time.

First Responder Bowl: Texas Tech vs. San Jose State

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

When: Dec. 28

Big 12 vs. At-large

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. Maryland

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

When: Dec. 27

Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Liberty Bowl: Oklahoma vs. South Carolina

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

When: Dec. 28

Big 12 vs. SEC

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Missouri

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

When: Dec. 28

Big 12 vs. SEC

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Texas

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

When: Dec. 29

ACC vs. Big 12

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Washington

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

When: Dec. 29

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

When: Dec. 31

Big 12 vs. SEC

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinals): Ohio State vs. TCU

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire