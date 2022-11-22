Where each Big 12 team lands in latest bowl projections
With only one regular season game left on the schedule, we’re starting to see what bowl game each Big 12 program could be a fit for.
The TCU Horned Frogs are still in the College Football Playoff race and will face either Kansas State or Texas in the Big 12 Championship in December. If they are to win their final regular season game against Iowa State and secure the Big 12 title, Sonny Dykes squad will reach the four-team playoff.
It’s been a solid season elsewhere around the Big 12. Over 80% of the conference has qualified for a bowl game, including Texas Tech and Kansas.
In USA TODAY Sports’ updated bowl projections, several intriguing matchups could form. Erick Smith’s bowl projections have Spencer Rattler facing his former team, Oklahoma, in the Liberty Bowl. Texas would face a solid ACC foe.
Here’s a look at what bowl game each Big 12 program is projected to play in at this time.
First Responder Bowl: Texas Tech vs. San Jose State
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
When: Dec. 28
Big 12 vs. At-large
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. Maryland
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
When: Dec. 27
Big 12 vs. Big Ten
Liberty Bowl: Oklahoma vs. South Carolina
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
When: Dec. 28
Big 12 vs. SEC
Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Missouri
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
When: Dec. 28
Big 12 vs. SEC
Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Texas
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
When: Dec. 29
ACC vs. Big 12
Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Washington
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
When: Dec. 29
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
When: Dec. 31
Big 12 vs. SEC
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinals): Ohio State vs. TCU
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports