Where each Big 12 team lands in USA TODAY Sports’ updated bowl projections
The 2022 college football season is finally here.
That means we’ll start seeing the overall rankings and bowl projections updated on a weekly basis. For the preseason, USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith believes eight Big 12 teams will reach a bowl game this season.
Smith chose Oklahoma to reach the College Football Playoff, where they’ll face Alabama for the first time since the 2018 Orange Bowl. The Crimson Tide won that meeting 45-34.
Texas is expected to reach a bowl game after failing to do so during Steve Sarkisian’s first season in Austin. The Longhorns are slated to face Kentucky in the Liberty Bowl.
TCU, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and West Virginia are each expected to go bowling in Smith’s first edition of projections as well. Here’s a look at what bowl games the eight Big 12 teams are projected to play in.
Peach Bowl (CFP semifinals): Alabama vs. Oklahoma
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Texas A&M
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. UCLA
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Cheez-It Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Bowl: TCU vs. Auburn
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Liberty Bowl: Texas vs. Kentucky
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Iowa State vs. Minnesota
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
First Responder Bowl: West Virginia vs. Washington State
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports