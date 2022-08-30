Where each Big 12 team lands in USA TODAY Sports’ updated bowl projections

The 2022 college football season is finally here.

That means we’ll start seeing the overall rankings and bowl projections updated on a weekly basis. For the preseason, USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith believes eight Big 12 teams will reach a bowl game this season.

Smith chose Oklahoma to reach the College Football Playoff, where they’ll face Alabama for the first time since the 2018 Orange Bowl. The Crimson Tide won that meeting 45-34.

Texas is expected to reach a bowl game after failing to do so during Steve Sarkisian’s first season in Austin. The Longhorns are slated to face Kentucky in the Liberty Bowl.

TCU, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and West Virginia are each expected to go bowling in Smith’s first edition of projections as well. Here’s a look at what bowl games the eight Big 12 teams are projected to play in.

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinals): Alabama vs. Oklahoma

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. UCLA

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Cheez-It Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Bowl: TCU vs. Auburn

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Bowl: Texas vs. Kentucky

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Iowa State vs. Minnesota

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

First Responder Bowl: West Virginia vs. Washington State

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire