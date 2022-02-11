Where each Big 12 team lands in ESPN’s college football SP+ preseason projections

Increased hype surrounds the Texas football program after Steve Sarkisian hauled in the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle.

While the first year under Sarkisian was severely underwhelming, the coaching staff was able to completely revamp the roster this offseason. There will be over 30 new faces on the roster for the 2022 season.

On top of the impressive recruiting class arriving to campus, Texas also signed one of the top classes from the transfer portal. Four transfers are expected to immediately compete for a starting role in Austin this offseason.

We recently took a look at ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s returning production percentages for each Big 12 football team, and Texas landed near the middle of the pack mostly due to the lack of experience at the quarterback position.

Now, Connelly has released the SP+ projections for the 2022 season and all but one Big 12 program landed in the top half of the rankings. Connelly heavily weighs the projections on three primary factors: Returning production, recent recruiting and recent history.

Here’s where each Big 12 team landed in ESPN’s SP+ rankings.

No. 115: Kansas

No. 66: West Virginia

No. 52: Iowa State

No. 50: Texas Tech

No. 48: TCU

No. 42: Kansas State

No. 36: Oklahoma State

No. 33: Texas

No. 30: Baylor

No. 7: Oklahoma

