Where each Big 12 team lands in ESPN’s college football SP+ preseason projections
Increased hype surrounds the Texas football program after Steve Sarkisian hauled in the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle.
While the first year under Sarkisian was severely underwhelming, the coaching staff was able to completely revamp the roster this offseason. There will be over 30 new faces on the roster for the 2022 season.
On top of the impressive recruiting class arriving to campus, Texas also signed one of the top classes from the transfer portal. Four transfers are expected to immediately compete for a starting role in Austin this offseason.
We recently took a look at ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s returning production percentages for each Big 12 football team, and Texas landed near the middle of the pack mostly due to the lack of experience at the quarterback position.
Now, Connelly has released the SP+ projections for the 2022 season and all but one Big 12 program landed in the top half of the rankings. Connelly heavily weighs the projections on three primary factors: Returning production, recent recruiting and recent history.
Here’s where each Big 12 team landed in ESPN’s SP+ rankings.
No. 115: Kansas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
No. 66: West Virginia
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
No. 52: Iowa State
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
No. 50: Texas Tech
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
No. 48: TCU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
No. 42: Kansas State
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
No. 36: Oklahoma State
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
No. 33: Texas
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
No. 30: Baylor
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
No. 7: Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
