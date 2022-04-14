Where each Big 12 team lands in ESPN’s Football Power Index for 2022

The 2022 college football season is approaching faster than you may think, as many teams around the country are already nearing the end of spring practices.

It’s about that time for season previews, predictions, rankings and all kinds of metrics to surface. ESPN is one of the first to do so by releasing their updated Football Power Index (FPI) this week for the 2022 season.

As a brief reminder, ESPN states the FPI is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward. The ratings and projections update daily throughout the season.

The Big 12 conference is well represented among the top teams in the country. Four schools are listed within the top 25, and eight teams are within the top 50. However, you may be surprised to see who the FPI favors to win the conference this season.

Here is how ESPN’s metric graded out for each Big 12 team ahead of the upcoming season.

Kansas Jayhawks

FPI Rating: -7.2

Ranking: No. 97 Overall

Projected Record: 3-9

West Virginia Mountaineers

FPI Rating: 3.4

Ranking: No. 52 Overall

Projected Record: 5-7

Texas Tech Red Raiders

FPI Rating: 4.6

Ranking: No. 48 Overall

Projected Record: 5-7

TCU Horned Frogs

FPI Rating: 6.5

Ranking: No. 42 Overall

Projected Record: 6-6

Kansas State Wildcats

FPI Rating: 6.7

Ranking: No. 39 Overall

Projected Record: 6-6

Iowa State Cyclones

FPI Rating: 9.7

Ranking: No. 27 Overall

Projected Record: 7-5

Baylor Bears

FPI Rating: 12.0

Ranking: No. 19 Overall

Projected Record: 8-4

Oklahoma State Cowboys

FPI Rating: 13.0

Ranking: No. 13 Overall

Projected Record: 8-4

Oklahoma Sooners

FPI Rating: 15.6

Ranking: No. 8 Overall

Projected Record: 9-3

Texas Longhorns

FPI Rating: 17.4

Ranking: No. 6 Overall

Projected Record: 9-3

