Where each Big 12 team lands in Brett McMurphy’s college football bowl projections

ESPN will be announcing the 2023 college football bowl dates and kickoff times later this afternoon.

In the meantime, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projected the matchups for all 41 bowl games. His predictions included the College Football Playoff group as well as the national championship matchup.

In regards to the Big 12, McMurphy is high on Texas Tech this season. The Red Raiders reach a New Year’s Six bowl game, while Texas reached the second-best bowl game of the conference teams. Overall, 10 Big 12 teams reached the postseason in McMurphy’s projections.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Outside of the Big 12 Conference, McMurphy projects Florida State and Washington to reach the College Football Playoff. Many feel that Texas, Florida State and Washington are in the same boat this year in terms of expectations. Which of the three will put it together on the field is the real question.

Here’s a look at where each Big 12 program lands in McMurphy’s latest bowl projections.

Independence Bowl

BYU vs. Washington State

Shreveport, LA

Gasparilla Bowl

First Responder Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Michigan State

Dallas, TX

Birmingham Bowl

UCF vs. Missouri

Birmingham, AL

Advertisement

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland vs. Baylor

Phoenix, AZ

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky vs. TCU

Memphis, TN

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma

Houston, TX

Cheez-It Bowl

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Valero Alamo Bowl

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas vs. USC

San Antonio, TX

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Texas Tech vs. Alabama

Arlington, TX

College Football Playoff

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida State

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Washington

National Championship: Georgia vs. Michigan

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire