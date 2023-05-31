Where each Big 12 team lands in Brett McMurphy’s college football bowl projections
ESPN will be announcing the 2023 college football bowl dates and kickoff times later this afternoon.
In the meantime, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projected the matchups for all 41 bowl games. His predictions included the College Football Playoff group as well as the national championship matchup.
In regards to the Big 12, McMurphy is high on Texas Tech this season. The Red Raiders reach a New Year’s Six bowl game, while Texas reached the second-best bowl game of the conference teams. Overall, 10 Big 12 teams reached the postseason in McMurphy’s projections.
Outside of the Big 12 Conference, McMurphy projects Florida State and Washington to reach the College Football Playoff. Many feel that Texas, Florida State and Washington are in the same boat this year in terms of expectations. Which of the three will put it together on the field is the real question.
Here’s a look at where each Big 12 program lands in McMurphy’s latest bowl projections.
Independence Bowl
BYU vs. Washington State
Shreveport, LA
Gasparilla Bowl
South Carolina vs. Kansas
Tampa, FL
First Responder Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Michigan State
Dallas, TX
Birmingham Bowl
UCF vs. Missouri
Birmingham, AL
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Maryland vs. Baylor
Phoenix, AZ
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma
Houston, TX
Orlando, FL
Valero Alamo Bowl
Texas vs. USC
San Antonio, TX
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Alabama
Arlington, TX
College Football Playoff
Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida State
Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Washington
National Championship: Georgia vs. Michigan