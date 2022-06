Where are the best undrafted players going now?

For many, draft night was a moment of celebration. For others, it was heartbreak as the day passed without their names being called.

As usual, the best undrafted players are getting deals with NBA teams just after the Barclays Center event comes to an end.

Here’s a tracker on where they are now headed:

Justin Lewis

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

(Marquette: Big, Sophomore, 6-7)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 42

NBA team: Chicago (two-way)

Jean Montero

Courtesy of Overtime Elite

(Elite: Guard, Overtime, 6-2)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 47

Michael Foster

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(Ignite: Big, G League, 6-8)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 50

NBA team: Philadelphia

John Butler

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Florida State: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 52

Dominick Barlow

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(Elite: Big, Overtime, 6-9)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 53

NBA team: San Antonio (two-way)

Ron Harper Jr.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

(Rutgers: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 55

NBA team: Toronto (two-way)

Dereon Seabron

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(NC State: Guard, Sophomore, 6-7)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 58

NBA team: New Orleans (two-way)

Alondes Williams

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

(Wake Forest: Guard, Senior, 6-5)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 60

NBA team: Brooklyn

Tevin Brown

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

(Murray State: Guard, Junior, 6-5)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 60

Orlando Robinson

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

(Fresno State: Big, Junior, 7-0)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 61

Jordan Hall

(Saint Joseph’s: Guard, Sophomore, 6-8)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 62

Jamaree Bouyea

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

(San Francisco: Guard, Senior, 6-2)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 66

NBA team: Miami

Johnny Juzang

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(UCLA: Wing, Junior, 6-6)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 67

NBA team: Utah (two-way)

Trevion Williams

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Purdue: Big, Senior, 6-10)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 68

Story continues

Julian Champagnie

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

(St John’s: Wing, Junior, 6-7)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 69

NBA team: Philadelphia (two-way)

Keon Ellis

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Alabama: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 70

NBA team: Sacramento (two-way)

Ziga Samar

fiba.basketball

(Fuenlabrada: Guard, International, 6-6)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 71

Aminu Mohammed

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

(Georgetown: Guard, Freshman, 6-5)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 72

NBA team: Philadelphia

Kenneth Lofton

(Louisiana Tech: Big, Sophomore, 6-7)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 73

NBA team: Memphis (two-way)

Jared Rhoden

(Seton Hall: Wing, Senior, 6-6)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 74

Collin Gillespie

(Villanova: Guard, Senior, 6-3)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 75

NBA team: Denver (two-way)

Villanova's Collin Gillespie has agreed to a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Darius Days

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Darius Days #22 of the LSU Tigers reacts against the LSU Tigers during the first half of the game in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vystar Memorial Arena on March 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

(Louisiana Tech: Big, Senior, 6-7)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 77

Iverson Molinar

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

(Mississippi State: Guard, Junior, 6-3)

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 78

NBA team: Milwaukee

Kofi Cockburn

Feb 2, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) in action against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

(Illinois: Big, Junior, 7-0

Aggregate mock draft ranking: 79

NBA team: Utah

1

1